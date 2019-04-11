Eyenuk, Inc. : Combines Artificial Intelligence Disease Detection with Human Grading to Launch the EyeScreen™ Human + AI Diagnostic Service

Eyenuk,
Inc., a global artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology and
services company and the leader in real-world applications for AI Eye
Screening™, announced today the launch of the EyeScreen™ Human + AI
Diagnostic Service for diabetic retinopathy (DR). By combining the high
accuracy of AI disease detection with the accepted practice of human
grading, the EyeScreen Service is designed to improve the overall safety
of the system in contrast to other teleretinal screening services that
only use human grading. The announcement was made ahead of the American
Telemedicine Association’s (ATA) annual conference in New Orleans,
Louisiana, USA.
The EyeScreen Human + AI Diagnostic Service connects primary
care/diabetes care clinics with eye care specialists and is designed to
increase access to diabetic retinopathy screening, reduce wait times,
and improve patient compliance on receiving necessary screenings. By
offering DR screening in clinic, any physician can identify silently
progressing diabetic retinopathy sooner and begin intervention faster,
thus improving patient outcomes and reducing the incidence of vision
loss due to DR.
Increased patient compliance and more screenings can lead to improved
Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures and
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Five-Star Quality
Ratings. The EyeScreen Human + AI Diagnostic Service provides an
actionable, easy-to-read ICD-10 compliant report allowing seamless
documentation and is reimbursable under existing CPT codes.
The EyeScreen Service is a novel approach to disease detection that
utilizes independent, unbiased interpretation by a human expert and a
validated autonomous AI system that does not rely on humans
interpreting complex assistive AI reports. After the retinal images are
independently assessed by both the AI disease detection system and
specialist human graders separately, an ICD-10 compliant report is sent
to the physician. In the event that the AI and human graders disagree,
the images are adjudicated by another highly experienced human expert.
“The EyeScreen Service is our unique take on combining expert human
grading with a validated autonomous AI system, allowing users to benefit
from the best of both worlds,” said Kaushal Solanki, Eyenuk CEO. “We are
thrilled to empower physicians with the ability to screen patients in
clinic, without requiring dilation, for the best chance of early DR
detection.”
To learn more about the EyeScreen Human + AI Diagnostic Service, visit
booth #906 at the ATA annual conference or eyenuk.com.
About Eyenuk, Inc.
Eyenuk, Inc. is a global artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology
and services company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening for
autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkers™ for risk
assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen
every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and
vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma,
age-related macular degeneration, stroke risk, cardiovascular risk and
Alzheimer’s disease.
www.eyenuk.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005205/en/