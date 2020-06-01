Ezra : Raises $18M Series A Led By FirstMark Capital

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezra, the NY-based startup transforming early cancer screening using MRI and artificial intelligence, announced today that it has raised $18M in new funding led by FirstMark Capital, alongside new investors Jeff Raider and Dave Gilboa (co-founders of Harry's and Warby Parker), Vlad Tenev (co-founder of Robinhood), Fred Destin (co-founder of Stride VC), and Andrei Dunca (co-founder & CTO of LiveRail). Existing investors Accomplice, Seedcamp, Credo Ventures, Founders Future, LDV Capital, Esther Dyson, Taavet Hinrikus, Daniel Dines, Dave McClure, and Jeremy Arditi also participated.

Ezra will use the new funding to expand its medical imaging AIs to make MRI-based cancer screening more accessible. The company is also rolling out Ezra COVID 360, a low-dose CT scan of the lungs to look for damage caused by COVID-19, paired with an antibody blood test to check for igG and igM antibodies. The new plan is designed for individuals who want to understand the potential long-term impact of COVID-19 on their lung health and check their antibody status. Ezra COVID 360 will be available for $390 in New York City starting June 1st, and the company is working on expanding the plan across California in the upcoming weeks. Ezra will offer 50 free plans to medical providers and first responders who have been on the frontlines of COVID-19.

"Our mission at Ezra is to help everyone in the world detect cancer early, and give individuals a path to longer, healthier lives through data and preventative care. More than 1.5 million people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus, and many of them may have long-lasting lung damage caused by the virus. The Ezra COVID 360 enables individuals to get a look inside their lungs, empowering them with the data necessary to make better decisions about their health," said Emi Gal, CEO and co-founder of Ezra.

One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, and more than half will discover it late. Ezra is improving early cancer detection through its proprietary full-body MRI scan that takes under an hour and screens for cancer in up to 12 organs. The company is also developing Artificial Intelligence designed to decrease the cost of MRI-based cancer screening. The first Ezra AI, created to assist radiologists in their analysis of prostate MRI scans, is currently under FDA review.

Ezra launched its MRI-based prostate cancer screening program in January 2019, and rolled out its full-body MRI scan in May 2019. Ezra partners with existing outpatient imaging facilities, and all Ezra scans are analyzed by board-certified radiologists. The company's cancer screening programs are live in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles through its partnership with RadNet, Inc., the nation's leader in outpatient imaging. In 2019, Ezra helped 4% of its members - all of whom were asymptomatic - detect cancer.

"At FirstMark, we look for ambitious founders building iconic companies that change the world. I am inspired by what Emi, Diego and their team have created, and look forward to building a meaningful, long-lasting company together," said Rick Heitzmann, partner and founder of FirstMark Capital. Mr. Heitzmann will join the Ezra board of directors alongside Mr. Gal, Diego Cantor PhD, Ezra's CTO and co-founder, and existing investor Ryan Moore, partner at Accomplice.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with FirstMark Capital and Rick Heitzmann for our Series A. Rick is one of the smartest, most thoughtful investors I have met and has a strong thesis on empowering consumers to take ownership of their health through data and preventative care. I look forward to building an important company together," said Emi Gal, CEO and co-founder of Ezra.

About Ezra

Ezra is a healthcare technology company utilizing medical imaging and Artificial Intelligence to provide individuals with full-body cancer screening that is fast, accurate, and affordable. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make decisions about their health. Ezra is headquartered in New York, with R&D operations in Toronto. The company's cancer screening services are available in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

For more information and to sign up for an Ezra membership, please visit ezra.com .

For press images, screenshots, and other visual assets, please visit our Dropbox .

About FirstMark Capital

FirstMark Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm based in New York City. Our mission is to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are changing the world by solving meaningful problems. We have built a deeply engaged community among the extraordinary teams in our network to spread ideas and opportunities. We are privileged to work alongside the founders of remarkable businesses like Pinterest, Shopify, Riot Games, InVision, Airbnb, and dozens more. Visit us in New York City or online at firstmarkcap.com and @firstmarkcap.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ezra-raises-18m-series-a-led-by-firstmark-capital-301068246.html

SOURCE Ezra