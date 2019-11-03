F I T JSC : 2019 Oct IR Newsletter

DCL with the potential of the medical equipment market

Successful restructuring helps TSC improve business performance

Despite several challenges and difficulties in the last two years, TSC has made decisive moves to change its products and successfully improve the business performance, turning loss into profit.

It seems that businesses in agriculture sector don't have many difficulties like those in other fields but in reality, these businesses encounter several challenges as they are required to follow strict requirements in term of scale of the business, quality of products and outputs.

Due to the characteristic features of soil in Vietnam, very few enterprises can afford large rice cultivation fields. In addition, a high pesticide and preservatives use on crops is also a factor affecting agricultural products' quality.

These two elements have a big impact on the production cost (cost of input materials), the consistency of products' quality and cost of products sold.

The export rice price (USD/ton) in 2019 of Thailand, Vietnam, India and America (from left to right).

Vietnam's export rice price remains low due to its uneven quality. The profit margin of rice, thus, is very low, despite high revenue.