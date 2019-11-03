F I T JSC : 2019 Oct IR Newsletter

IR NEWSLETTER
OCT 2019
-
5th Floor, Times Tower - HACC1 Complex, No 35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Ha Noi
-
Tel: (84-24) 7309.4688
-
Fax: (84-24) 7309.4686
-
Establishment date: 08/03/2007
-
Listed date: 26/07/2013
CONTENT
|
Successful restructuring helps TSC improve business performance
|
01
|
DCL with the potential of the medical equipment market
|
02
|
Westfood: Join the world's leading food fair Aguna in Germany
|
03
|
Vikoda: enhance to promote image in key areas
|
04
|
Vikoda sponsors conference on sustainable tourism development in Khanh Hoa
|
05
|
Danh Thanh carbonated drink with lemon flavor on top picks for years
|
06
|
FIT Cosmetics keeps Vietnamese children's teeth healthy
|
07
Successful restructuring helps TSC improve business performance
Despite several challenges and difficulties in the last two years, TSC has made decisive moves to change its products and successfully improve the business performance, turning loss into profit.
It seems that businesses in agriculture sector don't have many difficulties like those in other fields but in reality, these businesses encounter several challenges as they are required to follow strict requirements in term of scale of the business, quality of products and outputs.
Due to the characteristic features of soil in Vietnam, very few enterprises can afford large rice cultivation fields. In addition, a high pesticide and preservatives use on crops is also a factor affecting agricultural products' quality.
These two elements have a big impact on the production cost (cost of input materials), the consistency of products' quality and cost of products sold.
The export rice price (USD/ton) in 2019 of Thailand, Vietnam, India and America (from left to right).
Vietnam's export rice price remains low due to its uneven quality. The profit margin of rice, thus, is very low, despite high revenue.
Vietnam's export rice price over the years (USD/ton).
The rice price has undergone big fluctuations over the years, while the profit margin has been low. This puts rice trade and export businesses at risks.
TSC is one of the largest agricultural businesses in the Mekong delta that had big share of rice, cassava and corn products before 2017.
As these products had low profit margin and the company was posed with great price fluctuations, since early 2017, TSC's board of management decided to shift their direction, cutting down on the areas with poor business performance.
The revenue and gross profit margin of TSC from 2014 to 2019.
TSC's revenue decreased dramatically in quarter 1 of 2017 as the company discontinued the production of the products which have low profit margin.
The share of TSC's revenue in 2016 and 2019. From top to bottom: Agricultural product trade, food
processing, seeds, consuming goods and agricultural medicine.
TSC gave up on the products that are not effective, not environmentally friendly and not aligned with the business philosophy of FIT Group. They included agricultural medicine products and agricultural seeds.
Meanwhile, the company boasted the products which have higher profit margin. These products eventually generated the biggest share of revenue for the company.
Profit after tax of TSC (unit: billion vietnamdong).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 04:12:07 UTC