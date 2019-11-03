Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

F I T JSC : 2019 Oct IR Newsletter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 11:13pm EST

IR NEWSLETTER

OCT 2019

  • 5th Floor, Times Tower - HACC1 Complex, No 35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Ha Noi
  • Tel: (84-24) 7309.4688
  • Fax: (84-24) 7309.4686
  • Establishment date: 08/03/2007
  • Listed date: 26/07/2013

www.fitgroup.com.vn

CONTENT

Successful restructuring helps TSC improve business performance

01

DCL with the potential of the medical equipment market

02

Westfood: Join the world's leading food fair Aguna in Germany

03

Vikoda: enhance to promote image in key areas

04

Vikoda sponsors conference on sustainable tourism development in Khanh Hoa

05

Danh Thanh carbonated drink with lemon flavor on top picks for years

06

FIT Cosmetics keeps Vietnamese children's teeth healthy

07

Successful restructuring helps TSC improve business performance

Despite several challenges and difficulties in the last two years, TSC has made decisive moves to change its products and successfully improve the business performance, turning loss into profit.

It seems that businesses in agriculture sector don't have many difficulties like those in other fields but in reality, these businesses encounter several challenges as they are required to follow strict requirements in term of scale of the business, quality of products and outputs.

Due to the characteristic features of soil in Vietnam, very few enterprises can afford large rice cultivation fields. In addition, a high pesticide and preservatives use on crops is also a factor affecting agricultural products' quality.

These two elements have a big impact on the production cost (cost of input materials), the consistency of products' quality and cost of products sold.

The export rice price (USD/ton) in 2019 of Thailand, Vietnam, India and America (from left to right).

Vietnam's export rice price remains low due to its uneven quality. The profit margin of rice, thus, is very low, despite high revenue.

Vietnam's export rice price over the years (USD/ton).

The rice price has undergone big fluctuations over the years, while the profit margin has been low. This puts rice trade and export businesses at risks.

TSC is one of the largest agricultural businesses in the Mekong delta that had big share of rice, cassava and corn products before 2017.

As these products had low profit margin and the company was posed with great price fluctuations, since early 2017, TSC's board of management decided to shift their direction, cutting down on the areas with poor business performance.

The revenue and gross profit margin of TSC from 2014 to 2019.

TSC's revenue decreased dramatically in quarter 1 of 2017 as the company discontinued the production of the products which have low profit margin.

The share of TSC's revenue in 2016 and 2019. From top to bottom: Agricultural product trade, food

processing, seeds, consuming goods and agricultural medicine.

TSC gave up on the products that are not effective, not environmentally friendly and not aligned with the business philosophy of FIT Group. They included agricultural medicine products and agricultural seeds.

Meanwhile, the company boasted the products which have higher profit margin. These products eventually generated the biggest share of revenue for the company.

Profit after tax of TSC (unit: billion vietnamdong).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 04:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:33aAVISION : AP30 Network Printer won 2020 Taiwan Excellence Award
PU
05:33aCARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
05:30aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HLDG : result of the Offer
AQ
05:29aNew Zealand PM Ardern announces upgrade of free trade deal with China
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:03aMalaysia to issue bauxite mining licences by January after ban lifted
RE
05:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Appoints Veteran Independent Director Deborah Rosati FCPA, FCA, ICD.D
AQ
05:02aACCENTURE :  INFINITI Taps Accenture Interactive as its Experience Agency of Record in the Middle East
BU
05:00aMicrosoft Innovation Center Partners with æternity to Support Blockchain Startups in Malta
GL
04:58aTAISEI : Thai retailer Central Group plans $663 million overseas investment
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group