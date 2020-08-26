Log in
F. Works shares how he discovered the deeper meaning of sobriety and moved from being in recovery to recovered

08/26/2020 | 01:21am EDT

MISSION, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Are you frustrated because your recovery program is not providing the results you had hoped for. Have you stopped using yet still exhibit the same destructive behaviors as when you were using? Do you want to know the difference between recovering and recovered?” F. Works asks.

 

Works had experienced 21 years thinking that he was sober before he realized that he had not really known what sobriety truly meant. In a fortuitous meeting one day, he was asked a question that changed his life. Set for a new marketing campaign, “If God Were an Apple Tree: Being an Alcoholic or an Addict Doesn’t Turn Apples into Pears” (published by Balboa Press in November 2019) invites readers to discover the author’s path to true sobriety and actual recovery which he believes can change their lives as well.

 

“If you don’t like what’s happening in your life, change it — but remember that change comes from the inside and not the outside. When the inside changes, the outside no longer looks the same,” the author points out. “If you don’t like eating corn, stop planting it. If you’re looking for peace, become the peace you’re looking for. If you’re looking for sobriety, become what you’re looking for.”

 

The author hopes this book to be a worthy project that will help someone, somewhere understand that there is a solution to the problem of addiction. “People do recover from a seemingly hopeless state of mind and body, and the obsession to use any mood-altering chemical can be removed if we stick to the process of recovery outlined in Alcoholics Anonymous. If we don’t stick to it the way it’s laid down, and it doesn’t work, it’s not the books fault. That fault falls squarely on the shoulders of the individuals themselves,” he concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/God-Were-Apple-Tree-Alcoholic/dp/1982237783

 

“If God Were an Apple Tree: Being an Alcoholic or an Addict Doesn’t Turn Apples into Pears”

By F. Works

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781982237806

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781982237783

E-Book | 152 pages | ISBN 9781982237790

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

F. Works is a proud native of Canada. When years of drinking, drugging, fighting and going to prison did not work, he tried his hand at sobriety. He has been recovered now for over 34 years. His healing from lengthy substance abuse and addiction has brought him to a place where he can make a real difference with others by sharing his experiences and gifts. He currently works as an addictions counselor and personal development facilitator.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
