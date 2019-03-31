Log in
F1 Oncology to Present Data That Expands on Proof of Novel Point of Care Approach for CAR-T Therapies in Solid Tumor Malignancies

03/31/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Data Presented at 2019 AACR Annual Meeting Supports Novel Conditionally Active Biologics CAR-T Technology

F1 Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing adoptive cellular therapies (ACTs) for solid tumors, will present four abstracts at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2019 Annual Meeting in Atlanta from March 29-April 3, 2019 that support novel technologies to treat solid tumor malignancies.

F1 Oncology is developing these novel CAB-CAR-T therapies to target solid tumors while minimizing the potential of on-target, off-tumor activity. The four abstracts provide insight into the use of the company’s proprietary CAB-CAR-T technology to increase the potential safety of CAR-T therapeutics by turning the negative effects of the tumor microenvironment (TME) into activating signals. They will highlight proof of concept studies of same-day, point of care CAR-T and use bioinformatics data driven methods to discover protein domain combinations capable of selectively expanding CAR-T cells.

“The data to be presented highlight scientific progress that may greatly simplify CAR-T therapy for solid tumor malignancies in the future,” said Gregory Frost, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of F1 Oncology. “The teams have also made significant progress in our understanding of CAB-CAR-T’s role in adoptive cellular therapy for solid tumors, and we look forward to seeing the progress from ongoing clinical studies with these programs through collaborators in Shanghai.”

The abstracts are available in the program section of the annual AACR meeting website, and details for the poster presentations are as follows:

  • Same day transduction and in vivo expansion of chimeric antigen receptors and synthetic driver constructs for adoptive cellular therapy

    Examining the relationship between limiting the ex vivo expansion time and less differentiated CAR-T products with enhanced effector function, as well as the development of a point of care approach to ACT and its potential to reduce the complexity of CAR-T cell immunotherapy.

    Poster Board Number: Session PO.IM02.03 2327/26

    Session Date and Time: April 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

    Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 22

  • A high-throughput screening strategy for the identification of novel lymphoproliferative elements

    Examining a high throughput screening method using a barcoded high-diversity combinatorial library of various rationally-designed protein subdomains to identify novel combinations capable of selectively driving CAR-T cells in vivo.

    Poster Board Number: Session PO.MCB09.05 3523/9

    Session Date and Time: April 2, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

    Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 22

  • CAB-CAR-T: A novel conditionally active biologics approach to minimize on-target off-tumor effects in adoptive immunotherapy
    Describing a novel Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) approach in adoptive immunotherapy

    Poster Board Number: session PO.IM02.04 3189/12

    Session Date and Time: April 2, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

    Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 22

  • CAB-CAR-T: The Prioritization of Cell Surface Protein Targets for Conditionally Active Biologics to Treat All Solid Tumors

    Identifying optimal targets across all TCGA cancer cohorts that when used in CAB-CAR-T therapies will provide the greatest number of treatment options for patients across all cancer malignancies.

    Poster Board Number: Session PO.BSB01.05 5101/9

    Session Date and Time: April 3, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

    Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 30

About F1 Oncology, Inc.

F1 Oncology, Inc. is a private Delaware corporation formed in November 2015 with operations in West Palm Beach, Florida, San Diego, California and international affiliates in Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, China. F1 Oncology leverages its globally integrated science, development and informatics teams located across multiple time zones to accelerate the design, high-throughput screening, discovery and development of adoptive cellular therapy (ACT) candidates. The company is developing CAB-based ACT platforms to advance TME-restricted CAR-T therapies for solid tumors, as well as highly scalable systems for global deployment, beginning in Asia. Learn more at f1oncology.com.


© Business Wire 2019
