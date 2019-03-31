F1 Oncology to Present Data That Expands on Proof of Novel Point of Care Approach for CAR-T Therapies in Solid Tumor Malignancies

Data Presented at 2019 AACR Annual Meeting Supports Novel Conditionally Active Biologics CAR-T Technology

F1 Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing adoptive cellular therapies (ACTs) for solid tumors, will present four abstracts at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2019 Annual Meeting in Atlanta from March 29-April 3, 2019 that support novel technologies to treat solid tumor malignancies.

F1 Oncology is developing these novel CAB-CAR-T therapies to target solid tumors while minimizing the potential of on-target, off-tumor activity. The four abstracts provide insight into the use of the company’s proprietary CAB-CAR-T technology to increase the potential safety of CAR-T therapeutics by turning the negative effects of the tumor microenvironment (TME) into activating signals. They will highlight proof of concept studies of same-day, point of care CAR-T and use bioinformatics data driven methods to discover protein domain combinations capable of selectively expanding CAR-T cells.

“The data to be presented highlight scientific progress that may greatly simplify CAR-T therapy for solid tumor malignancies in the future,” said Gregory Frost, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of F1 Oncology. “The teams have also made significant progress in our understanding of CAB-CAR-T’s role in adoptive cellular therapy for solid tumors, and we look forward to seeing the progress from ongoing clinical studies with these programs through collaborators in Shanghai.”

The abstracts are available in the program section of the annual AACR meeting website, and details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Same day transduction and in vivo expansion of chimeric antigen receptors and synthetic driver constructs for adoptive cellular therapy



Examining the relationship between limiting the ex vivo expansion time and less differentiated CAR-T products with enhanced effector function, as well as the development of a point of care approach to ACT and its potential to reduce the complexity of CAR-T cell immunotherapy.



Poster Board Number: Session PO.IM02.03 2327/26



Session Date and Time: April 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 22





A high-throughput screening strategy for the identification of novel lymphoproliferative elements



Examining a high throughput screening method using a barcoded high-diversity combinatorial library of various rationally-designed protein subdomains to identify novel combinations capable of selectively driving CAR-T cells in vivo.



Poster Board Number: Session PO.MCB09.05 3523/9



Session Date and Time: April 2, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 22





CAB-CAR-T: A novel conditionally active biologics approach to minimize on-target off-tumor effects in adoptive immunotherapy

Describing a novel Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) approach in adoptive immunotherapy



Poster Board Number: session PO.IM02.04 3189/12



Session Date and Time: April 2, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 22





CAB-CAR-T: The Prioritization of Cell Surface Protein Targets for Conditionally Active Biologics to Treat All Solid Tumors



Identifying optimal targets across all TCGA cancer cohorts that when used in CAB-CAR-T therapies will provide the greatest number of treatment options for patients across all cancer malignancies.



Poster Board Number: Session PO.BSB01.05 5101/9



Session Date and Time: April 3, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 30





