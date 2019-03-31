F1 Oncology to Present Data That Expands on Proof of Novel Point of Care Approach for CAR-T Therapies in Solid Tumor Malignancies

F1 Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing
adoptive cellular therapies (ACTs) for solid tumors, will present four
abstracts at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2019
Annual Meeting in Atlanta from March 29-April 3, 2019 that support novel
technologies to treat solid tumor malignancies.
F1 Oncology is developing these novel CAB-CAR-T therapies to target
solid tumors while minimizing the potential of on-target, off-tumor
activity. The four abstracts provide insight into the use of the
company’s proprietary CAB-CAR-T technology to increase the potential
safety of CAR-T therapeutics by turning the negative effects of the
tumor microenvironment (TME) into activating signals. They will
highlight proof of concept studies of same-day, point of care CAR-T and
use bioinformatics data driven methods to discover protein domain
combinations capable of selectively expanding CAR-T cells.
“The data to be presented highlight scientific progress that may greatly
simplify CAR-T therapy for solid tumor malignancies in the future,” said
Gregory Frost, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of F1 Oncology. “The teams have
also made significant progress in our understanding of CAB-CAR-T’s role
in adoptive cellular therapy for solid tumors, and we look forward to
seeing the progress from ongoing clinical studies with these programs
through collaborators in Shanghai.”
The abstracts are available in the program section of the annual AACR
meeting website, and details for the poster presentations are as follows:
-
Same day transduction and in vivo expansion of chimeric antigen
receptors and synthetic driver constructs for adoptive cellular therapy
Examining
the relationship between limiting the ex vivo expansion time and less
differentiated CAR-T products with enhanced effector function, as well
as the development of a point of care approach to ACT and its
potential to reduce the complexity of CAR-T cell immunotherapy.
Poster
Board Number: Session PO.IM02.03 2327/26
Session
Date and Time: April 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Location:
Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 22
-
A high-throughput screening strategy for the identification of novel
lymphoproliferative elements
Examining a high throughput
screening method using a barcoded high-diversity combinatorial library
of various rationally-designed protein subdomains to identify novel
combinations capable of selectively driving CAR-T cells in vivo.
Poster
Board Number: Session PO.MCB09.05 3523/9
Session
Date and Time: April 2, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location:
Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 22
-
CAB-CAR-T: A novel conditionally active biologics approach to minimize
on-target off-tumor effects in adoptive immunotherapy
Describing
a novel Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) approach in adoptive
immunotherapy
Poster Board Number: session
PO.IM02.04 3189/12
Session Date and Time: April 2,
2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location: Georgia World
Conference Center, Poster Section 22
-
CAB-CAR-T: The Prioritization of Cell Surface Protein Targets for
Conditionally Active Biologics to Treat All Solid Tumors
Identifying
optimal targets across all TCGA cancer cohorts that when used in
CAB-CAR-T therapies will provide the greatest number of treatment
options for patients across all cancer malignancies.
Poster
Board Number: Session PO.BSB01.05 5101/9
Session
Date and Time: April 3, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location:
Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 30
About F1 Oncology, Inc.
F1 Oncology, Inc. is a private Delaware corporation formed in November
2015 with operations in West Palm Beach, Florida, San Diego,
California and international affiliates in Cayman Islands, Hong Kong,
and Shanghai, China. F1 Oncology leverages its globally integrated
science, development and informatics teams located across multiple time
zones to accelerate the design, high-throughput screening, discovery and
development of adoptive cellular therapy (ACT) candidates. The company
is developing CAB-based ACT platforms to advance TME-restricted CAR-T
therapies for solid tumors, as well as highly scalable systems for
global deployment, beginning in Asia. Learn more at f1oncology.com.
