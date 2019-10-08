F8 Enterprises : Mthly Return of Movements in Securities for the mth ended 30 Sep 2019

Log in
0
10/08/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

F8 Enterprises (Holdings) Group Limited

Date Submitted

08/10/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

8347

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

September 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Authorised share

classes of

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(HK$) :

20,000,000

September 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

800,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

800,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Shares

Option Scheme

adopted on

23 March 2017

(23/03/2017)

Ordinary

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

shares

(Note 1) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (HK$)

N/A

September 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

September 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

September 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

F8 Enterprises (Holdings) Group Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 04:06:04 UTC
