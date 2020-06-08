FA Match Launches Newest Version of Digital-hybrid Advisor Recruitment Platform

Longmeadow, MA, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FA Match, the industry’s only data-driven solution for advisor recruiting, announced today the official launch of FA Match 2.0, the next evolution of its digital-hybrid recruitment technology. With this new version comes enhanced tech features via Advisor MatchTM, and new one-on-one coaching offerings through FA Match Propel – both aimed at connecting experienced advisors with financial services firms equipped to help them thrive.

FA Match 2.0 includes enhancements across the entire user experience, most notably with the launch of Advisor MatchTM, an advanced version of the platform’s proprietary matching technology. The following features are now available for all FA Match users:

1-3 Star Compatibility Ranking : FA Match analyzes a series of match criteria – including AUM, transition needs/support, location, advisor experience, firm type, and more – and ranks those matches on a 1-3 star scale. Advisors and firms are only alerted of the most viable matches, making the entire process more streamlined and efficient.

: FA Match analyzes a series of match criteria – including AUM, transition needs/support, location, advisor experience, firm type, and more – and ranks those matches on a 1-3 star scale. Advisors and firms are only alerted of the most viable matches, making the entire process more streamlined and efficient. Video Connect: Once advisors and firms connect with one another, they can instantly set up a meeting via Video Connect, a secure virtual meeting room hosted within the FA Match platform. No need for coordinating calls or exchanging contact information – FA Match now makes it easier than ever to build relationships.

Once advisors and firms connect with one another, they can instantly set up a meeting via Video Connect, a secure virtual meeting room hosted within the FA Match platform. No need for coordinating calls or exchanging contact information – FA Match now makes it easier than ever to build relationships. Enhanced Look and Feel: FA Match has redesigned the digital experience with the launch of a new website and intuitive user experience. Visit www.famatch.com.

One of the most significant changes to FA Match 2.0 is its updated pricing model. Effective immediately, all firms will pay a monthly membership fee of $200, and a flat $10,000 Success Fee once an advisor is placed. This ensures that firms can dive fully into the recruitment process without surprise fees on the back end. As always, FA Match is free for advisors.

“Put simply, advisors and firms deserve a recruiting solution that’s finally on their side; no conflicts, no up-selling,” said co-founder and CEO, Ryan Shanks. “FA Match is in the business of finding the best possible fit for advisors and firms, and we’ve completely flipped the traditional model on its head to ensure we’re offering the most advanced, unbiased search experience on the market – at a price-point that is fair and sustainable for firms in the long term.”

In addition to the new technology features, FA Match 2.0 now includes a new suite of coaching services led by Shanks, which leverages the team’s 20+ years of advisor recruitment expertise alongside the power of the Advisor MatchTM technology. These offerings include:

Advisor Agent TM : Using Advisor Match TM technology to conduct a thorough search, FA Match works side-by-side with advisors to set achievable goals, evaluate options, and negotiate with firms on the advisor’s behalf until they find the perfect fit.

: Using Advisor Match technology to conduct a thorough search, FA Match works side-by-side with advisors to set achievable goals, evaluate options, and negotiate with firms on the advisor’s behalf until they find the perfect fit. 90-Day Sprint: For firms who need quick results, FA Match works alongside their recruitment team to create a personalized pipeline of advisor leads based on their qualification parameters.

For firms who need quick results, FA Match works alongside their recruitment team to create a personalized pipeline of advisor leads based on their qualification parameters. FA Match Propel: Meant for firms who need more one-on-one guidance, this highest-touch offering combines all the benefits of FA Match’s digital platform with a personalized recruitment strategy and resources designed to help firms define their value propositions, build a multi-faceted recruitment campaign, and target their outreach to the right advisors.

“We’ve spent the last year listening to the evolving needs across all corners of our industry, and that’s why we’re incredibly excited to introduce FA Match 2.0,” continued Shanks. “We believe that great technology can drive deeper human connection if it’s used correctly – and we’ve already seen incredible adoption and results.”

Since FA Match launched in January 2019, the platform has facilitated more than 800 connection requests across 204 active advisors ($77.2M average AUM) and firms ($8.1B average AUM).

For more information about FA Match, visit www.famatch.com. For media inquiries, contact media@famatch.com.

About FA Match

FA Match is the industry’s only data-driven solution for advisor recruiting. A digital-hybrid recruiting platform, FA Match connects experienced advisors with financial services firms who are equipped to help them thrive. The platform’s Advisor MatchTM technology helps clients focus on the criteria that actually matter to long-term success, and the team’s 20+ years of recruitment expertise enables FA Match to oversee matches on the basis of mutual compatibility.

FA Match is in it for the advisor, period. That means there are no outside conflicts of interest, it is completely discreet, and advisors and firms are never surprised with hidden fees.

FA Match, LLC is headquartered in Longmeadow, MA. For more information, visit www.famatch.com.

Ryan Shanks FA Match 413-754-3254 media@famatch.com