FAA and Kittyhawk IO Launch New B4UFLY App

07/31/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

New App Provides Real-Time Airspace Awareness for Drone Operators Across the United States

Kittyhawk the market leader in drone software and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today introduced a new version of B4UFLY, the free mobile app that lets drone operators check the status of airspace prior to flight. Available now for iOS and Android, the app determines what airspace restrictions are in effect at any location in the United States, in real-time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005289/en/

Kittyhawk and FAA Launch New B4UFLY App (Graphic: Business Wire)

Kittyhawk and FAA Launch New B4UFLY App (Graphic: Business Wire)

B4UFLY is a key tool in the safe integration of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the National Airspace System (NAS) that empowers recreational, commercial, and government drone operators with the situational awareness to fly safely and responsibly every time. More than 700,000 people have used B4UFLY since its original launch in 2016. B4UFLY is provided through a partnership between the FAA and Kittyhawk at no cost to taxpayers.

The new app leverages Dynamic Airspace, Kittyhawk’s patented airspace controller for managing real-time flight restrictions, authorizations, and guidance. B4UFLY programmatically consumes FAA data sources for controlled airspace, special use airspace, critical infrastructure, airports, national parks, military training routes, and temporary flight restrictions.

Based on location, B4UFLY provides simple, easy to understand airspace guidance that includes Good to Go, Warning and Do Not Fly. The app also provides links to helpful UAS educational content, safety resources, and LAANC, the FAA’s Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability for obtaining authorizations to fly in controlled airspace.

“B4UFLY is a hallmark of our commitment to ensuring drones are safely integrated into the NAS. Our partnership on B4UFLY with Kittyhawk represents the kind of public-private partnership that is essential to advance this burgeoning industry. As the skies become more crowded and UAS operations become more complex, basic airspace situational awareness, especially for the newest of fliers, will be essential,” said Jay Merkle, Executive Director, FAA UAS Integration Office.

“Kittyhawk was the birthplace of manned aviation and we’re proud to continue that legacy of innovation with the new B4UFLY app,” said Jon Hegranes, Kittyhawk CEO and Founder. “While the Wright brothers had a vast and soft landing area, drone pilots face sometimes complex rules and restrictions that can change quickly. Our goal with B4UFLY is to make knowing when and how you should fly simple, quick, and reliable.”

Future development of B4UFLY will include new capabilities for weather, Remote ID and additional data layers for uses in public safety, natural disasters and emergency response.

About Kittyhawk

Kittyhawk unifies the mission, aircraft and data to empower safe and effective drone operations. Based in San Francisco, the company develops full stack enterprise drone solutions for professional pilots and fleet managers in energy, insurance, media, transportation, and public safety. Founded in 2015, the company has received $9.5 million in aggregate funding from Travelers, Bonfire Ventures, Boeing HorizonX Ventures, Freestyle Ventures, and The Flying Object (TFO). Learn more at https://kittyhawk.io.

About B4UFLY

B4UFLY is the simple, easy-to-understand way for drone operators to check airspace before taking flight. Stay compliant, and contribute to a safer national airspace by making yourself aware of advisories and restrictions in the airspace around you. With B4UFLY, you simply open the app and select where you want to fly to see the status of the airspace selected, as well as details regarding surrounding advisories. B4UFLY is provided through a partnership between the FAA and Kittyhawk IO. Visit https://kittyhawk.io/b4ufly/ to download the app and learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
