Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FAA chief to meet with Boeing officials, test 737 MAX simulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 06:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen grounded at a storage area in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Stephen Dickson plans to fly to Seattle this week to fly "newly configured" Boeing 737 MAX software in a simulator and will visit with Boeing officials, the agency said Monday.

Boeing plans to revise the 737 MAX software to take input from both angle-of-attack sensors in the MCAS anti-stall system linked to two deadly crashes that led to a global grounding of the plane in March. But it is not clear when it will conduct a key certification test flight, a step needed before the FAA can return the plane to service.

The FAA confirmed that Dickson, who took over as administrator in mid-August, has no firm timeline for the grounded 737 MAX to resume flights or when Boeing will turn over final documentation. The FAA said Dickson also plans to visit with the FAA aircraft certification team in Seattle.

Separately, a spokeswoman for Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation Committee, confirmed that Boeing had declined his invitation to testify at an upcoming House hearing.

"Boeing is working diligently and transparently with committees in both the House (of Representatives) and the Senate to ensure that proper information is being shared and we will continue to do so," the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Boeing's board is expected to consider changes proposed by a board committee later this week, people briefed on the matter said. Reuters reported in August that the committee review would find the company needs to reorganize its engineering reporting lines company-wide and ensure higher ranking officials, including its CEO, get faster feedback about potential safety concerns from lower levels of the company.

The changes are intended to boost the transparency of engineering decisions and accelerate efforts to share safety information as widely and swiftly as possible across Boeing's global businesses and factories, Reuters reported.

Boeing has said it plans to conduct a certification test flight in the "September time frame" but Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg did not give a specific date when asked last week.

Federal prosecutors aided by the FBI, the Department of Transportation's inspector general and several blue-ribbon panels are investigating the 737 MAX as well as how the FAA certifies new aircraft.

Major U.S. airlines have canceled flights into December as a result of the MAX grounding, including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines, while Southwest Airlines Co has canceled flights into early January.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -7.28% 27.77 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC -2.84% 88.76 Delayed Quote.9.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:27pINTEL : Oracle and Intel Collaborate on Optane DC Persistent Memory Performance Breakthroughs in Next-Generation Oracle Exadata X8M
PU
07:24pTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
07:22pANALOG DEVICES : Launches Isolation Technology to Maximize Power Efficiency and Minimize Emissions as Factories Migrate to Industry 4.0
PU
07:22pUltra Petroleum Corp. Proactively Enters into Amended Credit Facility to Remove Maintenance Covenants, Suspends Drilling Program, Substantially Increase Free Cash Flow Generation and Announces a Fall Borrowing Base Redetermination of $1.175 Billion and Commitment Amount to the Credit Facility of $200 Million
GL
07:21pORACLE : Adoption of Oracle Autonomous Database Soars Worldwide
PR
07:20pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors
BU
07:19pTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
07:18pMEDTRONIC : Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update
AQ
07:17pPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE : Students from UNAP visit Iquitos Refinery
PU
07:17pNETFLIX TO INTRODUCE ACTION-PACKED HISTORICAL K-DRAMA MY COUNTRY : The new age
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer
5Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group