FAA turns over emails from former Boeing 737 pilot

The emails confirm Mark Forkner told the FAA in January 2017 that the company would delete references to a key safety system known as MCAS from the operator's manual "because it is outside the normal operating envelope."

A November 2016 email from Forkner to someone in the FAA said he was working to "jedi-mind tricking regulators into accepting the training that I got accepted by FAA." Earlier Friday, the FAA disclosed to Congress instant messages from Forkner about the 737 MAX.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)