FAA turns over emails from former Boeing 737 pilot

10/18/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday turned over 10 pages of emails from a former chief technical pilot on the Boeing 737 MAX that disclosed new details of the company's efforts to win approval from regulators around the world.

The emails confirm Mark Forkner told the FAA in January 2017 that the company would delete references to a key safety system known as MCAS from the operator's manual "because it is outside the normal operating envelope."

A November 2016 email from Forkner to someone in the FAA said he was working to "jedi-mind tricking regulators into accepting the training that I got accepted by FAA." Earlier Friday, the FAA disclosed to Congress instant messages from Forkner about the 737 MAX.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.79% 344 Delayed Quote.15.48%
