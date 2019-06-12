FACTA Announces New Interim Director

Farm Animal Care Training and Auditing (FACTA) is excited to announce
their new Interim Director: Briana
Ferguson. Briana is a highly qualified and experienced animal
welfare auditor. She has been with FACTA since 2016.
Briana grew up on a small farm in rural Minnesota raising sheep, beef
cattle and poultry. She attended North Dakota State University where she
received her B.S. in Animal Science in 2012. Upon graduation, she joined
Pipestone System as a farrowing lead on a 2,500 head sow farm outside of
Mitchell, SD. While working for Pipestone, Briana expanded her knowledge
of livestock production and further developed her passion for helping
producers succeed in raising quality livestock through employee training
and continuing education.
In the fall of 2014, Briana started her master’s program at North Dakota
State University under the direction of Dr. Kimberly Vonnahme. Her
research focused on improving piglet viability and carcass quality
through improved uterine blood flow. While working towards her master’s,
Briana had many opportunities to work closely with students and staff on
a wide variety of research projects involving numerous species including
sheep, beef, dairy and swine.
Briana completed her masters in the fall of 2016 and began her position
at FACTA. During her time with FACTA she has become PAACO certified in
swine, poultry and meat processing. She brings with her a solid
foundation of animal care and husbandry. This combined with her
understanding of current scientific research concerning animal welfare
contributes to her success as an animal welfare auditor. Briana is
continually advancing her skills and understanding of livestock
production in the auditing of many species to ensure producers are
receiving the most up to date information on-farm.
For more information, visit factallc.com.
About FACTA
The FACTA (factallc.com)
team provides animal welfare audits, on-farm training and top-notch,
bilingual online technical training and certification programs. FACTA
provides large and small farms with the independent AW assurance and
verification that today’s consuming public has come to expect. FACTA is
a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost, PLLC, a 40+ year old nationally
recognized public accounting firm specializing in agriculture and food
processing.
About FACTA’s Parent Company
Frost, PLLC (frostpllc.com)
is a full service accounting firm headquartered in Little Rock, AR.
Frost provides tax, assurance, small business, advisory, animal welfare,
business valuation, and litigation services. Currently, Frost employs a
staff of approximately 150 individuals, including a professional staff
of approximately 100, 19 of whom are members. Frost has offices in
Little Rock, AR; Fayetteville, AR; Scottsdale, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Naples,
FL; and Yuma, AZ.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005952/en/