FACTA Announces New Interim Director

Briana Ferguson to Assume Role

Farm Animal Care Training and Auditing (FACTA) is excited to announce their new Interim Director: Briana Ferguson. Briana is a highly qualified and experienced animal welfare auditor. She has been with FACTA since 2016.

Briana grew up on a small farm in rural Minnesota raising sheep, beef cattle and poultry. She attended North Dakota State University where she received her B.S. in Animal Science in 2012. Upon graduation, she joined Pipestone System as a farrowing lead on a 2,500 head sow farm outside of Mitchell, SD. While working for Pipestone, Briana expanded her knowledge of livestock production and further developed her passion for helping producers succeed in raising quality livestock through employee training and continuing education.

In the fall of 2014, Briana started her master’s program at North Dakota State University under the direction of Dr. Kimberly Vonnahme. Her research focused on improving piglet viability and carcass quality through improved uterine blood flow. While working towards her master’s, Briana had many opportunities to work closely with students and staff on a wide variety of research projects involving numerous species including sheep, beef, dairy and swine.

Briana completed her masters in the fall of 2016 and began her position at FACTA. During her time with FACTA she has become PAACO certified in swine, poultry and meat processing. She brings with her a solid foundation of animal care and husbandry. This combined with her understanding of current scientific research concerning animal welfare contributes to her success as an animal welfare auditor. Briana is continually advancing her skills and understanding of livestock production in the auditing of many species to ensure producers are receiving the most up to date information on-farm.

For more information, visit factallc.com.

About FACTA

The FACTA (factallc.com) team provides animal welfare audits, on-farm training and top-notch, bilingual online technical training and certification programs. FACTA provides large and small farms with the independent AW assurance and verification that today’s consuming public has come to expect. FACTA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost, PLLC, a 40+ year old nationally recognized public accounting firm specializing in agriculture and food processing.

About FACTA’s Parent Company

Frost, PLLC (frostpllc.com) is a full service accounting firm headquartered in Little Rock, AR. Frost provides tax, assurance, small business, advisory, animal welfare, business valuation, and litigation services. Currently, Frost employs a staff of approximately 150 individuals, including a professional staff of approximately 100, 19 of whom are members. Frost has offices in Little Rock, AR; Fayetteville, AR; Scottsdale, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Naples, FL; and Yuma, AZ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005952/en/