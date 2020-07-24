FACTBOX-EU tweaks securities rules to help coronavirus-hit companies

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed
quick-fix amendments on Friday to European Union securities
rules to help companies exit the COVID crisis quickly.
The main proposals are:
CUTTING RED TAPE
Professional investors like investment banks will have their
own, lighter set of cost, charges and other documentation that
must be sent to investors. Paper-based investor communications
as a default option will to be scrapped, saving tens of millions
of euros a year in postage alone. Existing protections remain in
place for trades with retail investors.
PROSPECTUSES
A temporary short-form prospectus of no more than 30 pages
will be created for companies that have already been listed for
at least 18 months and want to issue more shares, but not bonds.
The aim is to cut by half the cost of a prospectus for secondary
issuance, which typically costs around a 800,000 euros.
Smaller banks are already allowed to issue debt worth up to
75 million euros on the market without a prospectus. That
threshold would be raised to 150 million euros.
RESEARCH UNBUNDLING
Research provided by brokers must currently be priced
separately from other services like execution of trades. Critics
say that has led to a decline in research on small and
medium-size companies (SMEs). The EU is proposing to temporarily
exempt research on SMEs and fixed income from this unbundling
requirement.
COMMODITY DERIVATIVES
Volatility in markets during the early part of the
coronavirus crisis in March highlighted inflexibility in
commodity markets.
Strict "position limits" on energy commodity markets like
gas and electricity to be lifted to allow EU-based contracts to
grow. Brussels also wants more commodity derivatives trading to
be based in the EU now that Britain, the region's biggest
trading centre, has left the bloc.
No changes to position limits on agricultural commodities.
SECURITISATION
"Securitisation" refers to creating a security based on a
pool of loans and is used to take risks off a bank's balance
sheet.
The Commission is proposing that its regime for Safe,
Transparent and Standardised (STS) securitisation is extended to
include "synthetic" securitisation, or where the transfer of
risk is done by using credit derivatives or financial
guarantees.
The Commission is also proposing amendments in capital rules
to make securitisation of non-performing loans more attractive
as banks face a rise in poorly performing corporate loans during
the pandemic. The tweak will help shift more risk from banks to
the wider market to free more room for lending.
WHAT NEXT?
The proposals need approval from the European Parliament and
EU states but are expected to become law by the end of the year.
The Commission will make further proposals for more in-depth
securities reforms in September to build a Capital Markets
Union.
