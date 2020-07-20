FACTBOX-Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy

July 20 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic threw tens of
millions of Americans out of work, ended the longest U.S.
economic recovery on record and undermined a key argument for
President Donald Trump's re-election.
Now, the Republican president and his Democratic opponent in
the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden, have to convince Americans who
can get the economy back on track.
As part of his broader economic plan, Biden is expected to
propose new policies as soon as this week to increase jobs in
childcare, elder care and education.
Here is how the candidates want to revive the economy:
BACK ON TRACK
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump has signed legislation to
flush the economy with trillions of dollars in onetime aid to
businesses, individuals and local governments.
The president also pushed states to reopen as quickly as
possible, even as infections spiked.
Biden has cautioned against reopening the economy without
first ramping up coronavirus testing. The former vice president,
who oversaw U.S. stimulus spending after the 2008 financial
crisis, says households - as well as local governments - need
more support to get through the shutdown.
While Trump has said further stimulus measures must include
a payroll tax cut, Biden wants Washington to offer states more
support in paying for unemployment benefits.
TAXES AND WAGES
The president, a former real estate developer, has touted
the 2017 tax cuts he signed into law as stimulating economic
growth. Cutting payroll taxes would boost paychecks of most
working Americans.
Biden criticized the 2017 tax cuts as giving too many
benefits to the wealthy and corporations. He has pledged to
reverse some of those cuts, raising the marginal tax rate on the
highest income earners back to 39.6%, from 37%, while also
lifting investment profit taxes. He also supports raising the
national minimum wage to $15 an hour from $7.25 and expanding
some tax credits for lower-income workers.
"We have to build a much more inclusive, much more equitable
middle class and an economy that everybody - everybody - gets a
fair shot at," Biden said in April.
The Trump campaign is attacking the policy of raising taxes
while the economy struggles to recover.
TRADE
In a return to a core issue of his 2016 presidential
campaign, Trump is telling voters he wants to boost domestic
manufacturing. He stepped up verbal attacks on Beijing as his
administration accelerates an initiative to remove industrial
supply chains from China.
He has also argued that America's difficulties in procuring
medical supplies internationally during the pandemic are another
reason to encourage U.S. companies to avoid offshoring.
"If one thing comes out of this, more than anything else, is
that we should make product in the United States," Trump said in
April.
Biden offered his own made-in-American manufacturing plan in
July. He pledged to spend $700 billion on American-made products
and industrial research, which he said would give at least 5
million more people a paycheck during a job-killing pandemic.
As a senator, Biden voted for the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA), a trade pact that helped Mexican factories
gain access to the U.S. market.
Biden has criticized Trump's tariff war with China as bad
for U.S. consumers and farmers. In 2018, he called for
"retaliation" on countries like China which he has said
subsidize industries and allow intellectual property theft.
GREEN INVESTMENTS
Biden said he would spend $2 trillion over four years to
improve infrastructure, create zero-emissions public
transportation, build sustainable homes and create clean-energy
jobs.
Trump advocates more spending on U.S. roads, bridges and
airports, too, but has signaled little appetite for making
"green" investments.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Jason Lange in
Washington
Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis)