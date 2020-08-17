FACTBOX-What are the U.S. Postal Service changes that have stirred controversy?

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. Postal Service internal watchdog
is looking into service disruptions that have slowed mail
delivery ahead of a presidential election that could see up to
half of U.S. voters casting ballots by mail.
The new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has ordered changes
in mail delivery policies since taking the reins at the agency
in June, which has fueled concerns over the Postal Service's
ability to handle the ballots.
Here is a summary of the changes:
* Starting in July, delivery drivers have had to leave at
scheduled times even if their trucks are not fully loaded with
mail, according to internal Postal Service documents and
officers at postal unions. Previously, trucks often waited for
mail sorting facilities to finish processing and loading the
day's mail before carting it to branches for delivery by letter
carriers.
* The Postal Service has ordered restrictions on overtime
hours for clerks and carriers, part of a bid to cut costs at the
financially-troubled service, which reported a net loss of $2.2
billion in the last quarter.
* The agency has ordered letter carriers at hundreds of post
offices to head out on their routes immediately in the morning,
carrying only packages and letters that were sorted the night
before, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. In some
post offices, mail carriers have said the unsorted mail waits an
extra day to be delivered. In others, carriers have said they
double back to pick up a second batch later in the day.
* Some smaller post offices have been ordered to close at
lunchtime to keep labor costs down, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
* Postal workers have reported that the agency is removing
some mail sorting machines from facilities across the country.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday said that
initiative began under DeJoy's predecessor. Postal officials did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
* Both Democratic and Republican members of Congress have
voiced concerns over reports that curbside mailboxes have
abruptly been removed in some states. U.S. Senator Jon Tester of
Montana on Friday said the Postal Service had stopped removing
mailboxes in his state.
A Reuters photographer over the weekend spotted a large pile
of mailboxes in a storage facility in Hartford, Wisconsin,
outside Milwaukee. People who lived nearby said the pile had
grown noticeably larger in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Scott
Malone and Rosalba O'Brien)