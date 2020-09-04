FACTBOX-Who is Australia's ex-PM Tony Abbott, now British trade adviser?

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain named former Australian
Prime Minister Tony Abbott as an adviser to its Board of Trade
on Friday, rejecting opposition complaints that his conservative
views about women, gay rights and climate change made him unfit
to represent the United Kingdom.
Abbott served as Australian PM from 2013 to 2015.
* A pugnacious and socially conservative Catholic, Abbott
was born in London. He graduated from the University of Sydney
with a law and economics degree. He was a Rhodes Scholar at
Oxford University, majoring in politics, philosophy and
economics, and won two awards in boxing.
* Abbott has opposed embryonic stem cell research, same-sex
marriage and carbon trading to combat climate change. His book
on Australian conservative politics published in 2009 was titled
“Battlelines.”
He has provoked accusations of misogyny for suggesting that
men may be better adapted to exercising authority than women,
and for calling abortion "the easy way out".
* Trained to be a priest at St Patrick’s Seminary, Sydney,
in the mid-1980s, Abbott was later given the nickname “The Mad
Monk” by his political critics. He also worked as a journalist
at Australia’s now defunct “The Bulletin” monthly news magazine
and wrote editorials for Rupert Murdoch's The Australian
newspaper.
* During the coronavirus crisis, Abbott has railed against
what he calls "health dictatorships", saying states across the
world are ordering people about. He said that every life was
precious but that families sometimes had to elect to allow
elderly relatives to die as nature took its course.
* Abbott became leader of Australia's centre-right
opposition Liberal Party in 2009. Four years later he became
prime minister, taking advantage of leadership turmoil in the
governing Labor Party to score an emphatic election win, but his
popularity soon waned. He was toppled two years later in a party
leadership contest.
