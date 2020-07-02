02 Jul 2020 FACTORIES HAVE TO STOP DRIVING FARMERS OUT OF BUSINESS Cattle

IFA President Tim Cullinan said factories have to stop driving farmers out of business and give an immediate beef price increase.

'The market has clearly improved, yet factories continue to try and hold back the price. IFA has outlined 10 reasons why cattle prices should rise. The factories need to increase prices immediately,' he said.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said that all of the market facts point to a rising market. He said it is very clear the factories can pay more.

'We have been in contact with some of the main processors this week and we made it very clear to them that they can't hold back on a price increase any longer.'

10 Reasons why cattle prices should rise: