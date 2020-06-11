FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 10th JUNE

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members
-
Steer base €3.60.
-
Heifer base €3.60 - 3.65/kg.
-
Some factories paying 5c above quotes.
-
Young Bulls R/U €3.60/kg.
-
Cows €2.80/3.30/kg.
-
In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
-
12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
|
|
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
|
|
Steers
|
Heifers
|
Cows
|
Dawn Slane
|
360
|
360/365
|
270 - 320
|
Kepak Athleague
|
355/360
|
355/360
|
270 - 300
|
Moyvalley Meats
|
355
|
355
|
270 - 300
|
Euro Farm Foods
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
ABP Clones
|
360
|
360/365
|
|
Liffey Meats
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
Slaney Foods
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
Kepak Kilbeggan
|
360
|
360
|
270 - 320
|
Dawn Ballyhaunis
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
Ashbourne Meats
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 330
|
Foyle Meats *incl 10c 300-380kgs + 10c China approved
|
360*
|
365*
|
270 - 320
|
Meadowmeats Rathdowney
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
Charleville Foods
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
Kepak Watergrasshill
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
ABP Bandon
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
ABP Cahir
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
ABP Waterford
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
Dawn Grannagh
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
ABP Nenagh
|
360
|
360/365
|
280 - 320
|
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle
Disclaimer
IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:22:01 UTC