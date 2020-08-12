12 Aug 2020
FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 12th AUGUST
Cattle
, Prices
Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members.
Strong demand despite lower quotes, some factories paying 5 - 10c/kg above quotes.
-
Steer base €3.65 - 3.75/kg.
-
Heifer base €3.70 - 3.80/kg.
-
Young Bulls R/U €3.40- €3.80kg.
-
Cows €3.00/3.50/kg.
-
In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
-
12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
|
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
|
|
Steers
|
Heifers
|
Cows
|
Dawn Slane
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
300 - 350
|
Kepak Athleague
|
365
|
370
|
300 - 350
|
Moyvalley Meats
|
365
|
370
|
290 - 330
|
Euro Farm Foods
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
300 - 350
|
ABP Clones
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
|
Liffey Meats
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
300 - 340
|
Slaney Foods
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
300 - 340
|
Kepak Kilbeggan
|
365
|
370
|
300 - 340
|
Dawn Ballyhaunis
|
365
|
370
|
300 - 340
|
Ashbourne Meats
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
300 - 350
|
Meadowmeats Rathdowney
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
290 - 340
|
Charleville Foods
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
290 - 340
|
Kepak Watergrasshill
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
290 - 340
|
ABP Bandon
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
290 - 340
|
ABP Cahir
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
290 - 340
|
ABP Waterford
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
290 - 340
|
Dawn Grannagh
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
290 - 340
|
ABP Nenagh
|
365/370
|
370/375
|
290 - 340
Disclaimer
IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 14:27:00 UTC