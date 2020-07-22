Log in
FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 22nd JULY

07/22/2020 | 10:56am EDT

22 Jul 2020

FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 22nd JULY

Cattle
, Prices

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members

  • Numbers tight, prices rising.
  • Factories paying 5c/10c above quotes.
  • Steer base €3.70 - 3.75/kg.
  • Heifer base €3.75 - 3.80/kg.
  • Young Bulls R/U €3.70/€3.80kg.
  • Cows €2.90/3.50/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
  • 12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dawn Slane 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
Kepak Athleague 375 375 300 - 340
Moyvalley Meats 370 370 300 - 330
Euro Farm Foods 370/375 375/380 300 - 350
ABP Clones 370/375 375/380
Liffey Meats 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
Slaney Foods 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
Kepak Kilbeggan 370/375 375 300 - 340
Dawn Ballyhaunis 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
Ashbourne Meats 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
Charleville Foods 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
Kepak Watergrasshill 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
ABP Bandon 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
ABP Cahir 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
ABP Waterford 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
Dawn Grannagh 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
ABP Nenagh 370/375 375/380 300 - 340
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 14:55:09 UTC
