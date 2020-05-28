Log in
FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 27th MAY 2020

05/28/2020 | 04:53am EDT

27 May 2020

FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 27th MAY 2020

Cattle
, Prices

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members

  • Steer base €3.60 - 3.70/kg.
  • Heifer base €3.60 - 3.75/kg.
  • Young Bulls R/U €3.60/3.70/kg.
  • Cows €2.80/3.30/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
  • 12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dawn Slane 360 360/365 280 - 320
Kepak Athleague 360 360/365 280 - 320
Moyvalley Meats 355 355 280 - 310
Euro Farm Foods 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Clones 360 360/365
Liffey Meats 360 360/365 280 - 320
Slaney Foods 360 360/365 280 - 320
Kepak Kilbeggan 360 360/365 280 - 320
Dawn Ballyhaunis 360 360/365 280 - 320
Ashbourne Meats 360 360/365 280 - 330
Foyle Meats *incl 10c China approved, 300-380kgs 370* 375* 280 - 330
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 360 360/365 280 - 320
Charleville Foods 360 360/365 280 - 320
Kepak Watergrasshill 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Bandon 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Cahir 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Waterford 360 360/365 280 - 320
Dawn Grannagh 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Nenagh 360 360/365 280 - 320
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 08:52:01 UTC
