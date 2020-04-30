29 Apr 2020
FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 29th APRIL
Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members
Steer base €3.40/kg 3.45/kg..
Heifers €3.40 - 3.50/kg.
Young Bulls O/R/U €3.20-3.50/kg.
Cows €2.50/3.00/kg.
In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers
Heifers
Cows
Dawn Slane
340
340
260 - 300
Kepak Athleague
340
340
260 - 300
Moyvalley Meats
340
340
250 - 290
Euro Farm Foods
340
340
250 - 300
ABP Clones
340
340
Liffey Meats
340
340
250 - 300
Slaney Foods
340
340
250 - 290
Kepak Kilbeggan
340
340
260 - 300
Dawn Ballyhaunis
340
340
250 - 290
Ashbourne Meats
340
340
250 - 290
Meadowmeats Rathdowney
340
340
250 - 290
Foyle Meats *incl 10c China approved
345*
350*
250 - 300
Charleville Foods
340
340
250 - 290
Kepak Watergrasshill
340
340
250 - 290
ABP Bandon
340
340
250 - 290
ABP Cahir
340
340
250 - 290
ABP Waterford
340
340
250 - 290
Dawn Grannagh
340
340
250 - 290
ABP Nenagh
340
340
250 - 290
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle
