FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 29th APRIL

04/30/2020 | 06:43am EDT

29 Apr 2020

FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 29th APRIL

Cattle
, Prices

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members

  • Steer base €3.40/kg 3.45/kg..
  • Heifers €3.40 - 3.50/kg.
  • Young Bulls O/R/U €3.20-3.50/kg.
  • Cows €2.50/3.00/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
  • 12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dawn Slane 340 340 260 - 300
Kepak Athleague 340 340 260 - 300
Moyvalley Meats 340 340 250 - 290
Euro Farm Foods 340 340 250 - 300
ABP Clones 340 340
Liffey Meats 340 340 250 - 300
Slaney Foods 340 340 250 - 290
Kepak Kilbeggan 340 340 260 - 300
Dawn Ballyhaunis 340 340 250 - 290
Ashbourne Meats 340 340 250 - 290
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 340 340 250 - 290
Foyle Meats *incl 10c China approved 345* 350* 250 - 300
Charleville Foods 340 340 250 - 290
Kepak Watergrasshill 340 340 250 - 290
ABP Bandon 340 340 250 - 290
ABP Cahir 340 340 250 - 290
ABP Waterford 340 340 250 - 290
Dawn Grannagh 340 340 250 - 290
ABP Nenagh 340 340 250 - 290
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 10:42:08 UTC
