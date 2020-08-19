Log in
FACTORY CATTLE PRICS 19th AUGUST

08/19/2020 | 10:27am EDT

19 Aug 2020

FACTORY CATTLE PRICS 19th AUGUST

Cattle
, Prices

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members.

Strong demand despite lower quotes, some factories paying 5 - 10c/kg above quotes.

  • Steer base €3.65 - 3.70/kg.
  • Heifer base €3.65 - 3.75/kg.
  • Young Bulls R/U €3.40- €3.80kg.
  • Cows €3.00/3.50/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
  • 12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dawn Slane 365 365/370 300 - 350
Kepak Athleague 365 365/370 300 - 340
Moyvalley Meats 365 365 290 - 330
Euro Farm Foods 365 365/370 300 - 350
ABP Clones 365 365/370
Liffey Meats 365 365/370 300 - 340
Slaney Foods 365 365/370 300 - 340
Kepak Kilbeggan 365 365/370 300 - 340
Dawn Ballyhaunis 365 365/370 300 - 340
Ashbourne Meats 365 365/370 300 - 350
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 365 365/370 290 - 340
Charleville Foods 365 365/370 290 - 340
Kepak Watergrasshill 365 365/370 290 - 340
ABP Bandon 365 365/370 290 - 340
ABP Cahir 365 365/370 290 - 340
ABP Waterford 365 365/370 290 - 340
Dawn Grannagh 365 365/370 290 - 340
ABP Nenagh 365 365/370 290 - 340

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:26:08 UTC
