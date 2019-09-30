Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FAF LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) resulting from allegations that First American may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to report, First American said that it learned of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data” and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American’s share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by First American investors. If you purchased shares of First American please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1662.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aHEADLAM : Exercise of options & Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:23aZOO DIGITAL : Issue of Equity
PU
11:23aCUSTOMER RACING : Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: Mercedes-AMG with successful Blancpain GT Series season finale at Barcelona
PU
11:23aKEYWORDS STUDIOS : ‘Amazing potential for live motion capture and rendering in the future' – Detroit Burns features in MCV magazine
PU
11:23aCOIMA RES SIIQ : Acquisition of two office properties in Milan
PU
11:23aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Major Contract to Support Decommissioning Program Offshore Canada
PU
11:23aLONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT : & Investment Group Plc - Unaudited Final Results
PR
11:23aNEUROSOFT S A : announces Mr. Houst resignation from the Board of Directors and Mr. Xarchakos appointment as the new BOD member – 30/09/2019
PU
11:23aGREENE KING : Form 8.3 - GNK
PU
11:23aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : California Jury Returns $40 Million Talc Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Retailer Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy, close 178 U.S. stores
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
5TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group