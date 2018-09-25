Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FAO Food and Agriculture Organization of Uni : Global push to stamp out hunger hinges on better data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:34am CEST

FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva at the UNGA event on financing for hunger data.

25 September 2018, New York
- The lack of timely and high-quality agricultural data is handicapping efforts to implement the UN's sweeping Agenda for Sustainable Development, FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva said today.

This is why FAO is joining forces with a wide group of partners including the World Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to weave existing agricultural data collection efforts together into a more cohesive global program, one that can help drive progress towards the second sustainable development goal, the complete eradication of extreme hunger.

Speaking at an event at the UN General Assembly in New York aiming to mobilize funding for the new effort, Graziano da Silva warned that shortcomings in the quality and availability of agricultural data 'impede low and lower-middle income countries from elaborating development strategies, making sound policy decisions, or monitoring progress in the agriculture sector.'

Each year around $240 billion is invested in agriculture in low and middle-income countries, but critical investment decisions are being taken in absence of a sound information base.

Agricultural data collection remains weak in many countries, even for basic data items. Indeed, a majority of the world's poorest 75 countries have not conducted any agricultural annual surveys or censuses in the past 15 years.

'We need to do much more to close the entire data gap regarding low and lower-middle income countries,' the FAO Director-General said.

Major new push to improve agricultural data

During the event - organized by the Governments of Ghana, Kenya and Sierra Leone, FAO, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data and the Bill Second, to strengthen collaboration with multiple stakeholders; And third, to have the commitment of country authorities and the donor community.'

Forming the backbone of the '50 x 2030' initiative are two existing and tested survey approaches, FAO's Agricultural Integrated Surveys (AGRISurvey) and the World Bank's Living Standards Measurement Study's Integrated Surveys on Agriculture (LSMS-ISA).

'50 x 2030' will bring these two tools together within a multi-institutional partnership that is aiming to make improved agricultural data available in 35 countries by 2025 and in 50 countries by 2030.

FAO's AGRIsurvey is farm-based system of surveys that collects data on the economical (production, area harvested, productivity, cost of production), environmental (use of land, water, fertilizers, pesticides) and social (income, labor) dimensions of agriculture.

'FAO's AGRISurvey allows countries to track progress on at least four SDG targets, such as labour productivity and income of small scale holders (SDG 2.3), agricultural sustainability (SDG 2.4), women's ownership on agricultural land (SDG 5.a) and food losses (SDG 12.3),' Graziano da Silva noted.

FAO is already implementing AGRISurvey in 10 countries thanks to support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and is looking to expand that to 19 more countries by 2021.

Disclaimer

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44aJACK BOWLES : BAT picks insider Bowles as CEO to oversee tobacco shift
RE
10:37aGlobal energy demand seen growing 33 percent to 2040 - OPEC
RE
10:34aFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Global push to stamp out hunger hinges on better data
PU
10:32aECB normalisation will be long and slow - Praet
RE
10:17aIndonesia's Pertamina backs $100 billion spend to boost oil output
RE
10:14aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK : Full Quarterly Bulletin – No 288 – September 2018
PU
10:14aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK : September 2018 – Note on South Africa’s international investment position
PU
10:13aNext raises profit guidance and says well prepared for no-deal Brexit
RE
10:04aNOC NATIONAL OIL : ZALLAF Company - PRE-QUALIFICATION INVITATION FOR PROVISION OF ARTIFICIAL LIFT SYSTEM (SRP) AND WELL TESTING SERVICES ERAWIN FIELDS (NC200)
PU
10:04aSUGAR : joins Global Day of Action to #ACT4SDGs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Activist hedge fund TCI cuts stake in London Stock Exchange
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : DIGITAL REALTY : Prices Common Stock Offering

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.