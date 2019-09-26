Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FAO Food and Agriculture Organization of Uni : Mobilizing technologies, innovations, knowledge and expertise to reshape food systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:23pm EDT
26 September 2019, New York
- Establishing a new business model based on science, data, transparency and accountability and conducive to strong partnerships with the private sector, is a major focus for FAO, the Organization's Director-General Qu Dongyu today told private sector representatives at a meeting on the margins of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

'The world needs a strong, efficient and dynamic FAO. And FAO needs strong reliable partnerships with you,' said the FAO chief.

The meeting provided a platform to discuss and strengthen partnerships for realizing the much-needed transformation in food systems, and mobilizing all available technologies, innovations, knowledge and expertise to achieve positive impact at scale in the agriculture sectors.

FAO presented the new Hand-in-Hand Initiative to representatives of the private sector and foundations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Danone, as well as UN entities and other institutions, with the aim of garnering support and feedback.

The initiative looks at bringing countries with the highest poverty and hunger rates together with developed countries to support development efforts in the Least Landlocked Developing Countries, Least Developed Small Island
Developing States, and countries affected by food crises.

In its next phase, the initiative will support highly-populated, less developed countries.

Overall, FAO works to make private sector investments compliant with the Sustainable Development Goals across the agricultural value chain.

For example, FAO's AgrInvest is a program being implemented in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Niger, and Burkina Faso that leverages development funding to unlock private investments for the agri-food sector.

Participants at the FAO Partnership Breakfast, Thursday 26 September 2019, New York included:

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Danone
Ikea Foundation
Yunus Social Business Centre
ENI
Mars
Google
Yara
EAT Forum
DSM
CP Group - Charoen Pokphand Group
Global Pulse Confederation
UNCCD
World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) 1
UNIDO
Global Dairy Platform
Wageningen University, Netherlands
International Fertilizer Association (IFA)
Grace Communications
IFPRI
Agricultural Finance Corporation
Emerging Ag
Ningxia Baofeng Group co., LTD Ningxia Yanbao Charity Foundation
UNDP
UN Global Compact

Disclaimer

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
06:48pU.S.-China trade negotiations set to resume on Oct. 10 - CNBC
RE
06:44pGM reverses, will pay for striking union workers' health insurance; major issues remain
RE
06:43pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : President of Colombia is Designated President Emeritus of the Private Sector of the Americas
PU
06:42pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
06:39pAmazon sued for marketing charcoal produced on land seized by Cuba in 1960s
RE
06:32pQuad/Graphics pays $9.9 million to settle U.S. bribery, sanctions charges
RE
06:23pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : UNDP renew partnership to better deliver on the 2030 Agenda
PU
06:23pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Mobilizing technologies, innovations, knowledge and expertise to reshape food systems
PU
06:23pINDONESIA : Scaling Up Geothermal Energy by Reducing Exploration Risks
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
2IDEX CORPORATION : IDEX CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
3SAMSUNG BIOEPIS : Announces Phase 3 Results of SB8, Bevacizumab Biosimilar Candidate, at the European Socie..
4BANCO BRADESCO : BANCO BRADESCO : Sale of all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A.
5RESECURITY : Experts To Attend GovWare 2019 in Singapore

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group