Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FAO Food and Agriculture Organization of Uni : Partnerships with the private sector are vital for boosting global food production and nutrition levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 11:53am EST

23 November, Beijing - FAO Director-General, Qu Dongyu, said today partnerships with the private sectors are vital for raising production and nutrition levels for the world's most vulnerable people who are poor or undernourished.

The Director-General was addressing the Second Philanthropy Summit for Sustainable Development in Beijing where he also welcomed a CNY100 million ($15 million) donation to FAO from the Ningxia Yanbao Charity Foundation. The donation will be used to establish a joint FAO-Yanbao fund to support talent in agriculture and, in particular, facilitate research to achieve food security and nutrition.

Qu said the private sector had an important role to play in building partnerships and working to create a world without hunger in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

'The private sector has shown interest to support sustainable development, and to work with FAO to help the most vulnerable communities, including youth and women, as well as vulnerable smallholders through inclusive pro-poor interventions,' he said.

The sustainability summit brought together business leaders and representatives from the Ford Foundation, the Paulson Institute, Grameen Foundation, Fondazione FICO, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University and other institutions from around the world.

The Director-General invited the private sector to work with FAO on supporting innovations and improved technologies, including rural digitalization where smartphones can be used as a new farming tool for weather and drought prediction, pest monitoring, food prices, access technical guidance and as a gateway to e-commerce.

'Partnerships are vital and leadership essential,' he said.

FAO recently launched the Hand-in-Hand Initiative which aims to enable 'matchmaking' - bringing together donors and recipients to support development efforts in the Landlocked Countries, Small Island Developing States, least developed countries and countries affected by food crises.

The Ningxia Yanbao Charity Foundation has been working to promote practical solutions to achieve a more sustainable future since it was founded and held its first summit in August 2018. The focus of this year's summit is finding renewable energy alternatives to fossil fuel.

Disclaimer

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published this content on 23 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 16:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pCanada's use of Huawei 5G tech would impact U.S. intelligence sharing with Canada - U.S. national security adviser
RE
01:06pU.S. AND CHINA CAN STILL CLINCH PHASE 1 DEAL BY END YEAR : U.S. national security adviser
RE
12:58pLAKSHMI MITTAL : Italy to restart talks with ArcelorMittal over ailing Ilva steel plant
RE
12:38pGFO GRAIN FARMERS OF ONTARIO : Grain Farmers of Ontario Looks to Canadian Government for Equal Support During Propane Issues
PU
11:53aFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Partnerships with the private sector are vital for boosting global food production and nutrition levels
PU
11:50aITALY COULD USE ESM TALKS TO PUSH ITALIAN CANDIDATE TO HEAD FUND : Panetta
RE
10:03aWANG YI : Operation of multilateral mechanisms should not be thwarted for selfish gains
PU
10:03aWANG YI : G20 should take a lead in promoting multilateralism
PU
10:03aWANG YI : G20 should provide political guidance to IMF reform
PU
09:05aIMF to continue new-loan talks with Ukraine in coming weeks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
2BASF SE : BASF : Germany's BASF starts building $10-billion petrochemical project in China
3ARAMCO IPO: It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
4ERICSSON AB : GERMAN 5G BIDDERS MUST GUARANTEE NO FOREIGN STATE MEDDLING: CDU
5Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group