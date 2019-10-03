Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FAO Food and Agriculture Organization of Uni : and partners intensify efforts to help countries combat banana disease threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:14am EDT

3 October 2019, Rome - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has launched an emergency project under its Technical Cooperation Programme to help countries in Latin America and the Caribbean fight the spread of Fusarium wilt, a fungal plant disease that can wipe out the banana crops upon which the livelihoods of millions of people depend.

The disease - caused by the most recent strain (Tropical Race 4, TR4) of the fungus Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. cubense - affects the production of many varieties of plantains and bananas, including Cavendish, one of the globally most popular varieties in the market. TR4 damages the roots and stems of the plant and, while not harmful to human health, can lead to 100 percent yield losses, making it a major concern for countries and communities where banana production is a critical source of food, household income, and export revenues.

TR4 was recently detected for the first time in Latin America and the Caribbean in Colombia, where 175 hectares of banana farms have now been put under quarantine by the Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario (ICA). Nearby Ecuador is the world's largest banana exporter, while Colombia, Costa Rica, and Guatemala are also major producers. If the disease spreads, it would have devastating impacts for farmers and their families across the region.

'The role of bananas in providing food and household income in this region cannot be understated. In several countries, this crop has national economic importance, as it is a major export. Together, we can curb the spread of this devastating disease, and protect livelihoods,' said FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Julio Berdegué.

'This emergency project will assist countries in developing regional and national action plans, increasing their capacities to prevent, diagnose, monitor and contain outbreaks, and raise awareness and disseminate information among farming communities,' he added. 'National governments, like those of Ecuador and Colombia, are providing active and intelligent leadership, and we are solidly behind them.'

In addition, the new TR4 wilt project for Latin America and Caribbean also aims to support greater collaboration and experience-sharing among the countries in the region.
These activities will be conducted, under the leadership of national governments, in a coordinated effort with relevant phytosanitary institutions, including national and regional plant protection organizations (CAHFSA, CAN, COSAVE, OIRSA) as well as the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) Secretariat.

Limiting the disease's spread

TR4 is a pathogen that can be transmitted through movement of infested planting materials, contaminated soil, water or other physical means such as shoes, tools and tyres. Once established, the pathogen remains in the soil for decades; currently there is no way to eradicate it completely.

However, measures do exist that can be effective in limiting the spread of the disease, including: implementing appropriate preventive and phytosanitary measures, establishing the right regulatory environment, raising awareness, building multi-stakeholder collaborations, engaging with the private sector and smallholder farmers, supporting increased biodiversity, improving the effective use of genetic resources, developing disease management and recovery programmes, and improving monitoring and early action.

'Countries must be vigilant in monitoring and containing any TR4 cases. Only strict observation of phytosanitary measures can prevent the disease from spreading. Concerted local and regional efforts, scientific support, early detection and international collaboration are crucial to combat TR4,' said Hans Dreyer, Director of FAO's Plant Production and Protection Division.

FAO's response

Even prior to the launch of the new project in Latin America and the Caribbean, FAO has been providing technical assistance to affected countries to limit the spread of the disease. This includes policy and technical guidance to assist them in prevention and diagnostics, and in identifying risk pathways.

At the international level, FAO is establishing a global network on TR4 under the World Banana Forum, the multi-stakeholder platform of the banana sector, which the Organization facilitates. The network will help coordinate actions and disseminate technical advice from specialized bodies, including the Forum's TR4 Task Force.

Additionally, the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), whose Secretariat is hosted by FAO, also recently convened a workshop in Colombia for agricultural experts from 16 Latin American countries on plant health including best practices to prevent the spread of Fusarium wilt.

Protection through diversity

The Cavendish banana variety makes up around 47 percent of global production.

Diversification, soil health and better use of available genetic resources are key to building resilience to the disease in the long term. Threats to the Cavendish may encourage farmers, and the private sector, to move away from monocropping towards more biodiverse plantation systems using some of the 1,000-plus other banana varieties.

Note to Editors: the correct full name for the disease is banana Fusarium wilt disease (or Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. cubense). It is occasionally incorrectly referred to as Panama Disease, and this name should be avoided.

Disclaimer

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:13:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aOFGEM OFFICE OF GAS AND ELECTRICITY MARKET : has published its state of the market report 2019
PU
04:49aUber launches app aimed at connecting workers with businesses
RE
04:49aUK big six energy firms' 2018 supply profits sank as customers turned to smaller rivals
RE
04:48aUK economy headed for recession after services shrink unexpectedly - PMI
RE
04:46aDollar weakens vs yen as U.S. economic worries, trade frictions intensify
RE
04:44aTrading in Vietnam stays dull as market awaits new season supply
RE
04:36aGERMAN SERVICES LOSE MOMENTUM, LEAVING PRIVATE SECTOR IN CONTRACTION : Pmi
RE
04:34a10TH FMA SUPERVISORY CONFERENCE : “The Big Picture – relevent issues discussed controversially”. FMA Executive Director Ettl advises to be prepared for a “geopolitical recession”.
PU
04:34aSoutheast Asia's Digital Economy Set to Hit $100 Billion This Year -Report
DJ
04:31aBOJ's Funo stresses pre-emptive policy action, bolstering Oct easing chance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group