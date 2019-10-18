Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FAO Food and Agriculture Organization of Uni : and the Netherland's FMO partner to improve agriculture financing in developing countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:10am EDT

18 October 2019, Rome - The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and FMO, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank today launched a formal partnership which aims to increase investments in favor of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and small-scale producers operating within the agribusiness sector in developing countries.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, over the next two years, FAO and FMO will work with members of farmers' organizations, staff of SMEs and rural microfinance institutions to improve agri-business management skills, sustainable agro-ecological and processing practices and food loss-reduction techniques. The pilot project of the partnership will be undertaken in Kenya.

Through this unique partnership, the two institutions will work to improve access to finance for all actors along the agricultural value chain, enabling small-scale producers, cooperatives and SMEs in the agribusiness sector to grow and operate in a more environmentally and socially responsible manner.

Roberto Ridolfi, FAO Assistant-Director-General for Programme Support and Technical Cooperation, hailed the partnership as a step forward in combating rural poverty and hunger. 'The private sector is key for guaranteeing economic development, food security and ultimately, prosperity of rural areas. We look forward to working with FMO to increase investments in favour of rural development, also in line with FAO's AgrInvest initiative, aimed at promoting and facilitating private sector contributions in sustainable agriculture and agribusiness'.

Pieternel Boogaard, Director of the Agribusiness, Food and Water Department of FMO said: 'FMO views the partnership with FAO as critical in boosting sustainable agribusiness supply chains in developing markets with a focus on climate adaptation and smallholder impact'.

The collaboration combines FMO's private sector expertise with FAO's technical knowledge.

FMO has a track record of investing in companies along the agri-supply chain (from fertilizers to food) to support its development into a sustainable one. This ultimately benefits SME's and smallholder farmers. FAO actively promotes both the CFS Principles for Responsible Investment in Agriculture and Food Systems and the Voluntary Guidelines on the Responsible Governance of Tenure (VGGT) as vehicles to work towards SDG-compliant investments.

Background

FMO, the Dutch public-private development bank, supports sustainable private sector growth by investing in businesses, projects and financial institutions in under-served and emerging markets. Founded in 1970, FMO is currently active in 85 countries, including in some of the world's most challenging business environments.

The private sector plays a key role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Achieving SDG 1 (No poverty) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) alone will require an estimated additional USD $140 billion per year of direct investments in agriculture and rural development. Mobilizing the private sector, and the financial sector in particular, is therefore essential to achieve the necessary levels of investment.

Disclaimer

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aSTATISTICS LITHUANIA : 20 October is the fourth European Statistics Day
PU
10:42aCanadian dollar holds near 11-week high as oil prices climb
RE
10:41aIMF shareholders endorse maintaining resources, delay shareholding changes
RE
10:40aTHE OIL EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES SECTOR : Commitments taken on business ethics, but performances lagging behind on climate change mitigation strategies, and challenges remaining on pollution management.
PU
10:40aMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Aerospace forces group will visit South Africa
PU
10:40aTOYOTA GB : And caetanobus prepare hydrogen fuel cell buses for europe
PU
10:34aFed Injects $56.65 Billion In Liquidity Over Weekend
DJ
10:30aEU leaders split over $1.2 trillion post-Brexit budget
RE
10:29aEnergy stocks push TSX higher
RE
10:28aMexico clings to fortunate export jump to avoid recession next year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
5DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group