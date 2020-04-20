FAO, WHO, WTO, voice support for free flowing trade amid Covid-19

IGTC fully supports the March 2020 Joint Statement by QU Dongyu, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Roberto Azevedo, Directors-General of FAO, WHO and WTO (here), highlighting:
Millions of people around the world depend on international trade for their food security and livelihoods.
As countries move to enact measures aiming to halt the accelerating COVID-19 pandemic, care must be taken to minimise potential impacts on the food supply or unintended consequences on global trade and food security.
When acting to protect the health and well-being of their citizens, countries should ensure that any trade-related measures do not disrupt the food supply chain.
Every effort must be made to ensure that trade flows as freely as possible.
