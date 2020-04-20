Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FAO, WHO, WTO, voice support for free flowing trade amid Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 03:56am EDT

IGTC fully supports the March 2020 Joint Statement by QU Dongyu, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Roberto Azevedo, Directors-General of FAO, WHO and WTO (here), highlighting:

  • Millions of people around the world depend on international trade for their food security and livelihoods.
  • As countries move to enact measures aiming to halt the accelerating COVID-19 pandemic, care must be taken to minimise potential impacts on the food supply or unintended consequences on global trade and food security.
  • When acting to protect the health and well-being of their citizens, countries should ensure that any trade-related measures do not disrupt the food supply chain.
  • Every effort must be made to ensure that trade flows as freely as possible.

Disclaimer

IGTC - International Grain Trade Coalition Association published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 07:55:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26aPHILIPS NV : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
04:25aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera AG enters into exclusive license agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd.
EQ
04:22aZENITH ENERGY : Acquisition of Sidi El Kilani from KUFPEC
AQ
04:21aDANSKE BANK A/S : The Board of Directors proposes to the general meeting that no dividends be paid for 2019
AQ
04:21aBiofrontera AG enters into exclusive license agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd.
GL
04:19aUNILEVER NV : Sell rating from RBC
MD
04:19aRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : RBC gives a Sell rating
MD
04:19aUNILEVER PLC : RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
04:19aNESTLE : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:18aLOREAL : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand
2ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
3CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
4MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA: Primary insider purchase shares
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Keeps French Warehouses Shut Through Wednesday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group