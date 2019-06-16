FAQ: How Do I Sell My Car Online with RumbleOn?

Where is the best place to sell my car for free?

When it comes to trying to sell a car, there can be a lot of information online regarding where is the best place to sell a car online. It can be a whole task to research and discover the benefits and downsides of what the internet has to offer, but we're here to make your life a little easier.

Here are some answers to your most commonly asked questions about RumbleOn, and what benefits make it the best, easiest, and fastest way to sell a car.

Just submit your car for a free cash offer online by uploading photos and basic information into our cash offer tool. We will calculate live-market data to give send an email containing a real cash offer based on seasonality, market trends, and demand for your vehicle.

How long does it take to get my cash offer?

If you submit your car during business hours (Monday through Friday 8 am to 6 pm) you can expect to receive the cash offer to sell your car within 15 minutes or less. However, it's important to note that during times of high volume, it may take longer to receive your offer.

Pro-tip: if you requested a cash offer for your car or truck but haven't heard anything after a while, be sure to check your email's spam folder!

RumbleOn accepts all makes, models, and brands of car, truck, motorcycle, ATV, and other powersport vehicles, with even more vehicle types such as RVs and boats coming soon.

Yes! When you get a cash offer to sell your car, your truck, or any other vehicle, you also get the option to 'Trade Anything.' Meaning, whether you want to trade a car for a motorcycle, or a truck for an ATV, you can use your free RumbleOn cash offer as a trade-in value toward any vehicle in our inventory.

Read more about online car trades here!

If you get a cash offer for a car that has a lien on it, and the amount of your offer does not cover the balance owed on the vehicle, this is considered negative equity. Before you're able to sell your car to RumbleOn, this negative equity must be paid off.

If the amount of your cash offer is greater than the amount that is owed on the car, you will be paid the surplus through direct deposit or a check, per your request. However, if you owe more on your vehicle than what you receive for your cash offer, we just ask that you pay the remaining balance that the cash offer was unable to cover.

On that note, if you would like to trade in a car for one of the vehicles in RumbleOn's inventory, you may be able to apply your negative equity toward the purchase of another vehicle. However, please note that this will depend on your credit approval and restrictions from your lender.

RumbleOn is different from other car listing sites in many ways:

RumbleOn solved all the security and safety issues that you come across when you sell a car on public listing sites. The traditional way of listing a car for free is a prime opportunity for scammers, spammers, and non-serious buyers to try to con you out of a beneficial sale. RumbleOn is a direct sale with a serious buyer. You get a real, guaranteed cash offer on the spot without any awkard meetups with strangers, no haggling, and no hassle. All cash offers are guaranteed to be paid to you in full, less any lien payoff. Payment is processed quickly, and sometimes you can get paid as fast as the same day we receive your paperwork. We offer direct deposit into your account or a mailed check, but we don't pick up the car until you get paid. We'll process all the paperwork for you. From title work to pickup and logistics, RumbleOn will have a specially trained team of representatives walk with you through the process. RumbleOn is a publicly traded (RMBL) company on the Nasdaq and a member of the BBB. We are a fully accredited and trusted company and have thousands of customers who can attest to their hassle-free experience to sell a vehicle online.

How is it this easy to sell my car online?Is RumbleOn legit?

You bet. RumbleOn is publicly traded (RMBL) on the Nasdaq, and an accredited business on the BBB. But don't just take our word for it, check out our reviews on the BBB and Facebook to hear from our customers.

