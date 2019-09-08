Log in
FAQ: How Do I Sell My Car Online with RumbleOn?

09/08/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Where is the best place to sell my car for free?

Deciding where to sell a car can be difficult. Doing online research can lead you down a rabbit hole, so we've decided to make your life a little easier and answer your most commonly asked questions about RumbleOn. You'll come away knowing that selling to RumbleOn is the best, easiest, and fastest way to sell a car.

How can I get a cash offer to sell my car?

Simply upload photos and basic information into our cash offer tool to get a fast cash offer online. We use life-market data to determine our cash offers, and we'll send one in 15 minutes or less. The cash offer is based on factors including seasonality, market trends, and demand for your vehicle.

How long do I have to wait to get my cash offer?

Submitting your car during business hours (Monday through Friday 8 am to 6 pm) ensures you will receive a cash offer within 15 minutes or less. Please note that cash offers may be delayed if the information is submitted during times of high volume.

It's important to note that if you don't see a cash offer in your inbox within a reasonable amount of time, check your spam folder.

Can I sell a car AND truck to RumbleOn?

Yes! RumbleOn accepts all makes, models, and brands of car, truck, motorcycle, ATV, and other power sport vehicles. You will be able to sell RVs and boats in the near future, too.

Can I trade my car in for another vehicle?

You are free to use your free cash offer towards the trade-in value of any car, truck, motorcycle, ATV, or any other vehicle thanks to our 'Trade For Anything' option.

Learn more about car trades here!

If my car isn't paid off can I still sell it?

Any negative equity must be paid off before you can sell a vehicle to RumbleOn. If the amount of your cash offer does not cover the balance owed on the vehicle, that vehicle is unsellable. However, if the cash offer is greater than the amount owed, you will be paid the surplus through direct deposit or a check. We ask that you pay the remaining balance that the cash offer couldn't cover before selling.

If trading in your vehicle is a better option, RumbleOn's trade-in policy includes being able to trade for any vehicle in our inventory. You may be eligible to apply your negative equity toward the purchase of another vehicle depending on credit approval and restrictions from your lender.

Why should I sell my car to RumbleOn instead of a car listing site?

RumbleOn beats out the competition:

  1. RumbleOn is a direct sale with a serious buyer. You get a real, guaranteed cash offer in 15 minutes or less on the spot without any awkward meetups with strangers, dealership haggling, and wasted time.
  2. All cash offers are guaranteed to be paid in full, less any lien payoff. Payment is processed quickly and sometimes the day we receive the paperwork. You can choose either director deposit into your bank account or a mailed check. We will pick up your vehicle once your payment is received.
  3. We do all the hard work for you including processing paperwork, pickup, and other logistics. RumbleOn's specially trained team will help walk you through the process.
  4. RumbleOn is a publicly-traded (RMBL) company on the Nasdaq and a member of the BBB. We are a fully accredited and trusted company.
This sounds too good to be true...is RumbleOn legit?

RumbleOn is publicly traded (RMBL) on the Nasdaq, and an accredited business on the BBB. We invite you to view reviews on BBB and Facebook if you have any doubts!

Sell a car the easy way online. Get your free cash offer in minutes!

Need fast cash? Sell a car for cash, RumbleOn is a ready buyer and will pick up for free.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 23:06:00 UTC
