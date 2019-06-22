FAQ: How Do I Trade an ATV Online with RumbleOn?

Let's break down some of your most frequently asked questions about how to trade an ATV or dirt bike online.

Did you know you can trade for anything with RumbleOn?

That's right! RumbleOn offers customers a one-of-a-kind, trade-for-anything experience. We make selling ATVs, trucks, and powersport vehicles easy, and online vehicle trade-ins are no exception. That means, if you want to trade ATVs for trucks, motorcycles for cars, or anything in between, RumbleOn has you covered!

You bet! Our 'Trade for Anything' policy allows you to initiate all kinds of online vehicle trades for anything in our inventory. It doesn't matter if you want to trade ATVs, motorcycles, or other recreational vehicles-we will provide a guaranteed cash offer for anything that has a VIN.

All you have to do to get your free, no-obligation cash offer is upload your ATV's information using our online tool. Best of all, you won't even have to leave your couch!

If you want to trade your ATV, the first step is to submit it for a cash offer on our website or by using our free mobile app for iOS and Android devices. We just need a few photos and some basic information to get started.

Once we have the information we need from you, we'll evaluate your vehicle using live-market data. Within 15 minutes, one of our RumbleOn Specialists will send your cash offer to the email address you provide. (Keep in mind, if you submitted your ATV for a RumbleOn Cash Offer but haven't heard from one of our Specialists yet, you should try checking your spam folder.)

Once you receive your offer, you have the option to either sell it for the cash offer or apply the dirt bike or ATV trade-in value to the price of any vehicle in our inventory. At RumbleOn, you can sell four wheelers, trade in dirt bikes, or buy any recreational or automotive vehicle your heart desires!

Read more about the process to get a cash offer for your ATV here.

In most cases, if your ATV or other vehicle is submitted for a cash offer within regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9 am - 6 pm), you can get a cash offer for your trade within just 15 minutes!

You bet! We'll treat your ATV trade-in value as a down payment. How's that for efficiency? Click here to learn more about RumbleOn Finance.

Good news: RumbleOn has recently launched an all-new inventory of cars and trucks along with motorcycles and off-road vehicles, so now you are able to trade an ATV for any type of vehicle we have in stock! Oh yeah, remember our 'Trade for Anything' policy? It applies here, too!

We accept many types of trades. As long as your vehicle has a VIN and a state title in your name, you can sell or trade it. Please note we do not accept salvage or 'homemade' titles.

How does pickup and shipping work for my motorcycle or ATV trade-in?

When you trade in or buy a Rumble Ready vehicle, RumbleOn will ship your purchase right to your door (excludes Alaska and Hawaii) for one flat-rate fee of $299 for powersports, and $499 for ATVs or trucks. If you live outside of the 48 states, we'll ship your purchase to the closest port for your convenience.

As for pickup, that's free! We'll arrange to have one of our certified Transporters come collect your ATV, motorcycle, car, or other vehicle trade-in; we just ask that you be there when we arrive! And don't worry, your vehicle stays in your garage until you get paid, so you'll have plenty of time to say your goodbyes.

Even better, all Rumble Ready purchases are backed by our 3-Day, 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee. So, if you aren't 100% satisfied with your purchase or trade, RumbleOn has you covered!

What if I decide I don't want to sell or trade in ATVs? Can I still do business with RumbleOn?

Absolutely. If you've changed your mind and don't want to go through with a vehicle sale or trade, don't sweat it! Just let us know, and we can cancel your cash offer transaction. Our cash offers are no obligation, and we don't require a trade-in to buy a vehicle from RumbleOn. It's just one of our many perks!

Is RumbleOn legit? How is it this easy to trade an ATV online?

Rest assured, RumbleOn is a legit 100% online marketplace. While other public listing sites are flooded with online scammers and low-ballers seeking to take advantage of you using dishonest business tactics, RumbleOn vows to be fully transparent with our customers.

In terms of our authority, we are publicly traded (RMBL) on the NASDAQ, as well as an accredited business on the BBB. In fact, check out our reviews on the BBB and Facebook if you need a little more reassurance! You'll always know what you're getting with RumbleOn.

Trade in or sell an ATV the easy way. Get your free cash offer!

Want to trade for a new ride? Trade four wheelers, dirt bikes, motorcycles, and more for a vehicle in RumbleOn's inventory!