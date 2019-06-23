Log in
FAQ: What Are the Benefits When You Buy a Used Car from RumbleOn?

06/23/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Are there any perks when I buy a used car or truck from RumbleOn?

Through a streamlined and transparent process, we're able to provide our customers with perks and benefits you just won't find anywhere else. Here is the answer to one of your most frequently asked questions about RumbleOn benefits when you buy a used car or truck online.

What are the perks when I buy a used car online from RumbleOn?

Perk #1: RumbleOn offers door-to-door car and truck shipping.

We will ship a newly purchased or traded car and truck to your doorstep (excludes Alaska and Hawaii) for one flat-rate fee of $499. If you need it shipped outside of the lower-48 states, we'll ship the vehicle to the port closest to you. When it comes to trade-ins, we'll ship your new vehicle for $499 and pick up your old vehicle for free!

Perk #2: You're covered with a money-back guarantee.

Every car, truck, and SUV that is bought comes with a 3-day, 150-mile Money-Back Guarantee. If you are not 100% satisfied, we will take it back and, once we have the vehicle back in our possession, we will refund the purchase directly to your bank account.

For cars or trucks that are financed, RumbleOn will cancel the loan with the lender once the vehicle has been returned and then your payment will promptly be returned to you.

Read more about the RumbleOn Money Back Guarantee on our Knowledge Base!

Perk #3: Thirty days of protection with the RumbleOn Mechanical Guarantee.

The RumbleOn Mechanical Guarantee begins the date you buy a car, truck or SUV, and ends exactly 30 days from the purchase date. The RumbleOn Mechanical Guarantee is 100% free and all mechanical issues are included: oil leaks, battery issues, loose belts, and more!

It's important to note that, while the Guarantee cannot be transferred over to a new vehicle or different owner, a new Guarantee or extended coverage can be filed. Also, RumbleOn does not cover a mechanical problem that occurs due to negligence or carelessness.

Ready to shop used cars and trucks? Get all these perks!

Door-to-door shipping for one flat rate, free pickup of trades, an unconditional money-back guarantee on all Rumble Ready vehicles, and a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee are just a few of the reasons you should buy your next used car or truck with RumbleOn. Ready to cash in on these perks, yourself? Shop now!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:19:01 UTC
