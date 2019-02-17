FAQ: What Are the Benefits of Buying a Motorcycle from RumbleOn?

What are the perks I get when I buy a used motorcycle from RumbleOn?

RumbleOn is in the business of making the process to buy a motorcycle as simple and transparent as possible. The 'other guys' talk about having the best customer service and perks, but we set the bar and it simply cannot be beaten. If you're in the market for a motorcycle and don't want to deal with any hassles, we're your best option.

Perk #1: RumbleOn offers free motorcycle shipping.

We cover the cost of shipping and pickup in the lower 48 states. You don't have to pay a single cent for that service because we take care of everything. If a situation calls for shipment outside of the lower 48 states, we can help coordinate the logistics. Whatever we can do to help make the process as simple as possible is what we're all about.

Free shipping is also included for motorcycle trade-ins. We're usually able to deliver a new bike and pick up the old one all at once. If we're unable to drop off and pick up at once, we'll drop off the new vehicle before picking up the trade.

Perk #2: RumbleOn covers all customers with a money-back guarantee.

Every motorcycle that leaves the inventory is protected with a 3-day, 150-mile Money-Back Guarantee. If a purchased bike arrives that isn't as advertised, the customer has 3 days or 150 ridden miles to let RumbleOn know. From there, we'll pick up the bike and refund the money directly into the purchaser's bank account. No questions asked.

The process is slightly different when a bike or powersport vehicle is financed. RumbleOn will cancel the loan with the lender once the purchase has been returned and will charge a $499 restocking fee.

Perk #3: 90 days of protection with the Rideability Guarantee.

The RumbleOn Rideability Guarantee, also called our mechanical guarantee, begins the date you purchase the bike and ends exactly three months from the purchase date. It's 100% free and all mechanical issues are included. Oil leaks, loose chains, battery issues -- no matter the mechanical problem, it's all covered.

It's important to note that, in terms of the Rideability Guarantee, RumbleOn does not cover a mechanical problem that occurs due to negligence or carelessness. And, while the guarantee cannot be transferred over to a new vehicle or different owner, a new guarantee or extended coverage can be filed.

Ready to shop used motorcycles? Get all these perks!

Motorcycle shipping (and pickup) for free, a money-back guarantee on all bikes, and a mechanical service contract are just a few of the reasons to purchase a motorcycle or powersport vehicle from RumbleOn. We offer the kind of vehicle protection that nobody else can. It's what we've been doing since Day One.

Buy Your Next Motorcycle With RumbleOn!

At RumbleOn, we know motorcycles better than anyone else. Questionable meetups with strangers? Nope. Gimmicks and games from salespeople? Negative. Hidden fees and extra charges being slipped into a contract? Not here. We do things differently here at RumbleOn. Plus, it can all be done online, in the comfort of your own home. How's that for service? Check us out today and get the bike you've always wanted tomorrow!