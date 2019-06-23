FAQ: What Does a "Rumble Ready" and "Coming Soon" Vehicle Mean?

At RumbleOn, we get cars, trucks, and SUVs added to our inventory on a daily basis, so sometimes it's hard to keep up. Let's highlight the difference between RumbleOn 'Coming Soon' and 'Rumble Ready' used cars, trucks, and SUVs, and answer some of your most frequently asked questions.

What's the difference between Coming Soon and Rumble Ready vehicles?

Coming Soon:

A 'Coming Soon' vehicle is one that is in transit to our warehouse or is in the process of becoming Rumble Ready. In order to become Rumble Ready, a Coming Soon vehicle must be inspected by a professional third-party inspection service and receive a comprehensive Condition Report. Also, high-quality, professional photos are taken of the vehicle, and it is then listed at a value price.

Once the vehicle is Rumble Ready, a customer is able to complete the purchase and have it shipped with a 3-Day or 150-mile Money Back Guarantee, 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, and affordable shipping.

Rumble Ready:

A 'Rumble Ready' vehicle is one that has completed a thorough inspection report by a third-party service, has a verified Condition Report, and high-quality photos. Every Rumble Ready car, truck or SUV is backed by our 3-Day, 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, and affordable door-to-door shipping!

Does RumbleOn provide shipping when I buy a Rumble Ready car or truck online?

Instead of making our customers arrange the shipment of their vehicle purchase, we will ship your Rumble Ready vehicle right to your driveway! At this time, our shipping services exclude Alaska and Hawaii and are available for a one-time flat fee of $499. If you're in a situation that requires shipment outside the lower-48 states, we'll ship your car or truck to the closest port for your convenience.

As far as car trade-ins, for $499 we'll deliver your new vehicle and then pick up the old one afterward, free of charge!

Do you cover my purchase with a money-back guarantee?

Every Rumble Ready vehicle in our inventory is protected by a 3-day, 150-mile Money-Back Guarantee. If you buy a used car or truck from RumbleOn and you are not 100% satisfied, you have 3-days or 150 miles to let RumbleOn know. From there, you will need to ship the unwanted bike or powersport vehicle back to RumbleOn and we will refund the purchase directly to your bank account.

The process is slightly different if you happen to finance a car you buy from RumbleOn, but we will cancel the loan regardless once we have the vehicle back in our possession, and promptly return your payment.

Read more about the RumbleOn Money Back Guarantee on our Knowledge Base!

They sure do! We provide 30 days of protection with the RumbleOn Mechanical Guarantee, and it begins the date you purchase the car. The Guarantee is 100% free and all mechanical issues are included. Whether it's oil leaks, battery issues, or loose belts, all mechanical problems are it's all covered.

However, we have to note that, RumbleOn does not cover a mechanical problem that occurs due to negligence or carelessness. In addition, while the Guarantee cannot be transferred over to a new vehicle or different owner, a new Guarantee or extended coverage can be filed.

What are the steps to buying a car, truck or SUV from RumbleOn?

When it comes to getting the best tips for buying a used car, truck or SUV, it all starts with RumbleOn. The purchase process is easy, quick, efficient, and all online! Once you browse used cars and trucks for sale to find a vehicle you want to buy, there are two ways to begin the sale process.

When you start the process to buy a vehicle, you have the option to:

Put the vehicle on hold with a fully refundable $250 deposit. This will hold the vehicle for 24 hours during which time a RumbleOn Representative will reach out to finalize the transaction. Complete the purchase. You'll simply log into your RumbleOn account, click 'Start Purchase', and follow the on-screen instructions. If you choose to finance the vehicle, you'll be taken to our online financing application. If you choose to pay with cash, a RumbleOn Representative will contact you to finalize the payment process!

Do you have any questions you want answered? Drop us a line!

Door-to-door shipping for one flat rate, free pickup of trades, an unconditional money-back guarantee on all Rumble Ready vehicles, and a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee are just a few of the reasons you should buy your next used car or truck with RumbleOn. Ready to cash in on these perks, yourself? Shop now!