FAQ: What is the Countdown Timer to Buy a Car on RumbleOn.com?

Thanks to RumbleOn, it's never been easier to buy a used car online. However, if you've recently browsed any of our RumbleOn cars or trucks for sale, you've probably noticed the countdown timer displayed on every unit in our inventory or at the top of the vehicle's detail page. What is it?

What's the point of the countdown timer on RumbleOn.com?

One of the things that make RumbleOn the best place to buy a used car or truck is that we aim to provide our customers with a V.I.P chance to buy a used car or truck before dealers can. That way, you can lock in a value-price that you won't find anywhere else, and get first-come, first-served access to quality trucks and cars for sale. The RumbleOn countdown timer serves to tell you how much time you have to take advantage of our exclusive prices and buy a used car or truck before even dealers have access at auction.

Don't worry though, as soon as you begin the transaction and either put the vehicle on hold or start the purchase, the timer will stop.

RumbleOn trucks and cars are stored at different locations all over the country so that we can ship anywhere in the lower 48 states. Similarly, we also schedule our housed inventory to be sold at auctions across the nation, so we need a way to tell our customers when that particular car or truck will be auctioned and no longer available for purchase.

Losing out on the opportunity to purchase a vehicle is a horrible feeling. That's why it is of the utmost importance to keep an eye on the vehicle timer. Once time runs out, the vehicle goes straight to auction and is no longer available for sale. A good rule of thumb is to plan accordingly so you don't get caught with a timer reading 00:00:00.

Running out of time to purchase your next vehicle is the worst thing to possibly happen during a transaction, and we want to do everything in our power to ensure you get the vehicle you want. Unfortunately, once the timer runs out, you are no longer able to purchase it.

RumbleOn makes it easy to buy a used car or truck. It all begins with visiting our site and browsing our inventory. Once you've made your selection, you have the choice to either put the vehicle on hold or begin the purchase process right away.

If you choose to place a vehicle on hold, the process is simple. Please note that in order to place any vehicle on hold, you will need to be logged into your RumbleOn account.

Once you've found the car or truck you want, click the 'Hold' option. You will be redirected to PayPal to place a fully refundable $250 deposit. The vehicle will be taken off the site and held for 24 hours. A RumbleOn Representative will contact you to finalize the transaction.

If you are planning on purchasing the vehicle without placing a hold, take note of the following steps:

Click 'Start Purchase' on the vehicle's page. You will be asked for the preferred method of payment that includes cash or financing. If you wish to finance your vehicle, you'll be redirected to our online financing application. Complete the application and a RumbleOn Representative will reach out to finalize the purchase. If you're paying cash, a RumbleOn Representative will contact you to finalize the payment process.

If I buy a vehicle before the timer runs out, what perks come with it?

There are many perks that come with any and every vehicle you purchase from RumbleOn.

Perk #1: Door-to-door car and truck shipping. We will ship your car or truck anywhere in the lower-48 states for a flat-rate fee of $499. If you live outside of the lower-48 states, we will ship the vehicle to the port closest to your location.

Perk #2: We've got you covered with a money-back guarantee. Each vehicle comes standard with a 3-Day or 150-Mile Money-Back Guarantee. If you are not 100% satisfied, we will take it back and refund the purchase directly into your bank account once the vehicle is back in our possession. If your car or truck is financed, we will cancel the loan with the lender once the vehicle has been returned and then your payment will be promptly returned to you.

Perk #3: The RumbleOn Mechanical Guarantee. Each RumbleOn car or truck receives a 30-day Mechanical Guarantee from the date you buy the vehicle. The Mechanical Guarantee is 100% free and covers all mechanical issues including oil leaks, battery issues, loose belts, and more. Please note a new Guarantee or extended coverage can be filed if you so choose. RumbleOn does not cover a mechanical problem that occurs due to negligence or carelessness.

Perk #4: Simple paperwork process. We will send paperwork to be filled out and sent back to us. Once we receive the required forms with all of the necessary information, the vehicle will be yours.

