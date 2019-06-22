FAQ: What is the RumbleOn Classifieds Motorcycle Listing Site?

RumbleOn Classifieds is the All-New Way to Buy or List Motorcycles for Sale

You've heard the talk about the RumbleOn Classifieds motorcycle listing site, but what are the details? Here, we break down your most frequently asked questions regarding how to buy or sell a motorcycle or powersport vehicle on RumbleOn Classifieds, the newest of the motorcycle selling sites.

Why should I use RumbleOn Classifieds to sell or browse used motorcycles for sale near me?

RumbleOn Classifieds is an entirely different way for you to browse for your next purchase or sell your motorcycle without competing with paid-and-promoted dealer ads.

Buyers prefer to buy from private party sellers because deals are 'what you see is what you get' without any dealership hassle, and can be done in a hassle-free and straightforward way. Since RumbleOn Classifieds is a dealer-free zone, it is a real, private party environment that includes such unique features as streamlined communication, pre-screening against scammers, and even financing resources.

When you list a motorcycle for sale on RumbleOn Classifieds, you know that your listing will stand out because it won't be lost among paid dealer advertisements. RumbleOn Classifieds is exclusively for private party buyers and sellers, and there are no dealers to compete with.

RumbleOn Classifieds also provides tools not found on other internet listing sites, such as:

Our exclusive pricing tool that helps you find the most competitive price and earn top placement.

Up to 25 photos per listing, with the option to upload a video

Communication portals and moderation to ensure legitimacy and safety for both buyers and sellers.

Cash offers provided with every listing. So, even if you can't find a buyer via your listing, you have a guaranteed sale to fall back on.

Third-party on-site inspections of the vehicle, SafeXchange services, shipping options, and more.

For the full list of available RumbleOn Classifieds services, click here!

How many photos may I add to my listing?

The limit for each listing is 25 photos with the option to also upload a short video. Be sure to submit pictures of every angle, and take your time choosing the images of your vehicle's best side.

Here are some tips to get the best pictures for your motorcycle listing:

Natural lighting such as sunlight is always best for photos,

Don't use flash. Instead, take your photos in a well-lit area.

Center your vehicle in the photo and make sure your camera is focused.

Solid-colored backgrounds work best, but if that's not available, make sure the background is clean and uncluttered.

Clean and wash your vehicle beforehand, so it's looking its best!

It's okay to need some guidance regarding your asking price, even if you already have a price in mind. You need to set a fair price that corresponds with the market, so we have a Pricing Guide to help you do just that!

Our Price Guide based on real-time aggregate data to reflect the current market value of your vehicle, and is derived from a variety of sources including comparable vehicle sales. These pricing results are a respective range which allows you to set an optimal listing price for a fast sale. On that note, when you price your vehicle competitively, your listing will be placed higher on the site!

How many listings can I run at the same time?

To help prevent dealers from advertising their inventory in the middle of our private party listings, we have a limit of five active listings that may be run simultaneously. However, there are some exceptions. If you are a private party who owns more than five vehicles you would like to list simultaneously, just contact us!

What if I need to ask the seller a question?

RumbleOn Classifieds has an option to contact the seller on every listing. To do this, just sign into your RumbleOn Classifieds account and select the listing's 'Contact Seller' button. Then, a chat message window will pop up and allow you to type your message. If you don't have an account, a pop up will guide you through the steps to create one.

After that, all responses from the seller will appear in the 'My Messages' area of your account!

If the vehicle is too far away for me to look at, how can I buy it with confidence?

If you find a listed motorcycle you would like to buy, no matter where it is located, WeGoLook provides inspection reports that are taken in-person by one of their qualified, professional inspectors. The best part about WeGoLook is they are an unbiased, independent third party inspection company, so you can be confident you are definitely getting an accurate, reliable collection of information, without actually being there yourself! Included on the report will be their notes on condition, photos, video(s), and more.

We also offer SafeXchange, an accredited, secure way to exchange the title and funds through a safe process that does not involve having to be there in person. We also provide resources for transportation, financing, and more.

Want more information? Click below to find out more about RumbleOn Classifieds to buy a motorcycle, or to list one of your own!