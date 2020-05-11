Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FARMERS NEED TO SEE SOME MORE RETURN FROM 15% RISE IN RETAIL BEEF SALES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 10:39am EDT

11 May 2020

FARMERS NEED TO SEE SOME MORE RETURN FROM 15% RISE IN RETAIL BEEF SALES

Cattle
, COVID-19

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said there needs to be a stronger kick on in beef prices based on the latest positive news of increased sales from both the domestic and UK retail trades, and rising cattle prices in the UK.

'While the food service sector remains a major problem, there needs to be a better return to the farmer from the strong increase in retail sales. Cattle prices are up 10c/15c/kg in the last two weeks, but returns are still loss-making for finishers.'

Brendan Golden said Kantar figures for the Irish market in the last four weeks to April 19th compared to the same period in 2019, volume beef sales are up 14.9%, with mince sales up 26.1% and steak sales up 15.2%. In value terms, sales are up 15.2%.

In the UK, our main export market, retail sales for the 12 weeks to April 19th show beef volumes up 16.2% and spend up 15.3%. Mince sales are reported up 27% and steak sales are up 10.8%.

Cattle prices in the UK are also rising with the AHDB reporting 'In the week ended May 2nd, prime cattle prices up by 1.5p/kg. Steer prices led the way with prices overall increasing by 1.6p, to 324.4p/kg, carcases meeting the R3 and R4L specs rose in price by 2.4p and 1.8p respectively. Heifer prices posted a more modest gain of 1.0p, to average 324.0p/kg overall'.

'R3 steers were up 2.4p/kg to £3.30/kg, equivalent to €3.95/kg incl vat at 5.4%. O4L cows were up 8p/kg to £2.39/kg equivalent to €2.86/kg'.

The AHDB also said 'Young bulls rose in price by over 3p overall, to 314.5p/kg. Cow prices too gained a substantial 5.7p to 216.0p/kg. Those meeting the -O4L spec gained more than 8p to average nearly 238.9p/kg, likely underpinned by the continued strength in demand for minced beef at retail'.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 14:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aMozambique seeks to close state companies behind debt scandal
RE
10:59aJohannesburg Stock Exchange offers virus crisis relief
RE
10:52aDollar rises against yen, euro as nervous investors seek safety
RE
10:51aDollar rises against yen, euro as nervous investors seek safety
RE
10:49aU.S. HAS NO NEED TO BUY BACK DEBT, WILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOW INTEREST RATES : Mnuchin
RE
10:44aLow-skilled men suffer highest COVID-19 fatalities in England and Wales
RE
10:44aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota to cut North American output by 29% through October
RE
10:42aConference Board's Employment Trends Index Plummets to Lowest Level in Almost Four Decades
DJ
10:39aFarmers need to see some more return from 15% rise in retail beef sales
PU
10:39aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : ATAL PENSION YOJANA (APY) – Completion of 5 years
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
5HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group