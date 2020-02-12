Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FARMERS URGED TO BE PARTICULARLY VIGILANT DURING SPRING CALVING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:19pm EST

12 Feb 2020

FARMERS URGED TO BE PARTICULARLY VIGILANT DURING SPRING CALVING

Farm Safety

With spring calving now underway on many Irish farms, IFA National Farm Family Chairperson, Caroline Farrell has urged farmers to be particularly vigilant to ensure their own safety.

Heifers and cows can be unpredictable at calving time and may hit out without warning. Over the past 10 years livestock has accounted for 20% of farm fatalities, with the calving cow involved in over half of these fatalities.

The IFA Chair said, 'The calving cow is the most dangerous animal on Irish farms and should not be trusted. Spring is the busiest time of year on many Irish farms. Farmers work around the clock, often needing to be up several times a night to check on animals. This can lead to severe tiredness, restricting a farmer's ability to react quickly'.

The IFA has developed some useful tips for farmers to help keep them safe, including:

  • Don't be afraid to ask for help from a neighbour with a difficult cow or heifer
  • Know your limitations, you're not as agile as you were this time last year
  • Make sure the calving gate is operating properly
  • Make sure the calving jack and ropes are fit for purpose
  • Cows are a prey animal and the maternal instinct of a cow is to protect her calf, especially after calving - make sure all dogs and children are out of sight before entering the pen
  • Make sure the cow is correctly locked into the calving gate
  • Ensure calving pens have appropriate lighting
  • Remember there is no such thing as a quiet cow

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 18:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:42pQ&A : How virus is impacting Asia's cruises and passengers
AQ
01:41pELEKTA : appoints new Head of Region North and Central America
AQ
01:36pCSP : MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:35pHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : HeidelbergCement reports preliminary results for business year 2019
EQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended Feb. 8
DJ
01:31pAIR PRODUCTS : ' CEO to Speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference
PR
01:31pOhio Valley Insurance and Farmers Edge Form Strategic Alliance to Digitize Crop Insurance Services and Offer Customized, Data-Driven Coverage to Growers
BU
01:31pElectric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Multi-speed Transmission to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pCoronavirus-Drug Development Becomes a Top Focus at Gilead
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group