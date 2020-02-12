12 Feb 2020 FARMERS URGED TO BE PARTICULARLY VIGILANT DURING SPRING CALVING Farm Safety

With spring calving now underway on many Irish farms, IFA National Farm Family Chairperson, Caroline Farrell has urged farmers to be particularly vigilant to ensure their own safety.

Heifers and cows can be unpredictable at calving time and may hit out without warning. Over the past 10 years livestock has accounted for 20% of farm fatalities, with the calving cow involved in over half of these fatalities.

The IFA Chair said, 'The calving cow is the most dangerous animal on Irish farms and should not be trusted. Spring is the busiest time of year on many Irish farms. Farmers work around the clock, often needing to be up several times a night to check on animals. This can lead to severe tiredness, restricting a farmer's ability to react quickly'.

The IFA has developed some useful tips for farmers to help keep them safe, including: