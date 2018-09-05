FARMLAND PARTNERS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI, FPI-PB), if they purchased the Company’s securities or preferred securities between the expanded period of March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.



Farmland investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-farmland-partners-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

Farmland and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 11, 2018, a report by Seeking Alpha revealed allegations that the Company had increased its revenues artificially “by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent” and that “310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up.” Further, the Company had allegedly “neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team.”

On this news, the price of Farmland’s shares plummeted.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.