Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FARMLAND PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 02:36am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI, FPI-PB), if they purchased the Company’s securities or preferred securities between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities or preferred securities of Farmland and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fpi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 10, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Farmland and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 11, 2018, a report by Seeking Alpha revealed allegations that the Company had increased its revenues artificially “by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent” and that “310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up.” Further, the Company had allegedly “neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team.”

On this news, the price of Farmland’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/15LOWE : collecting school supplies for Boys & Girls Club of Easton
AQ
08/15Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
RE
08/15HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Summary of Questions and Answers for 1Q of FY2018
PU
08/15IMPACT MINERALS : Completion of Sale of Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton Gold Inc
PU
08/15STANTEC : welcomes seasoned leaders in the Tri-State region
PU
08/15Impact Minerals Limited Completion of Sale of Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton Gold
AW
08/15RAKUTEN : Sports Schedule for Friday, August 17
AQ
08/15Australian Unemployment Rate Falls in July
DJ
08/15METCASH : 16 August 2018 Metcash Limited – ASIC Form 484 – Cancellation of Shares
PU
08/15BERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
4ASX LTD : ASX : Full-Year Media Release
5MIMEDX GROUP INC : MIMEDX : Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.