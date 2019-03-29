Log in
FAS Foreign Agricultural Service : Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for China and Iraq

03/29/2019 | 10:27am EDT

WASHINGTON, Mar. 29, 2019-Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture the following activity:

  • Export sales of 816,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2018/2019 marketing year; and
  • Export sales of 150,000 metric tons of hard red winter wheat for delivery to Iraq during the 2018/2019 marketing year.

The marketing year for wheat began June 1 and soybeans began Sept. 1.

USDA issues both daily and weekly export sales reports to the public. Exporters are required to report to USDA any export sales activity of 100,000 tons or more of one commodity, made in one day or quantities totaling 200,000 tons or more in any reporting period, except 20,000 tons for soybean oil, made in one day to one destination or quantities totaling 40,000 tons or more in any reporting period, by 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on the next business day following the sale. Export sales of less than these quantities must be reported to USDA on a weekly basis.

For further information, contact the Export Sales Reporting Staff at (202) 720-9209.

#

Disclaimer

FAS - Foreign Agricultural Service published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 14:26:02 UTC
