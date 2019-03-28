Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FAS Foreign Agricultural Service : Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for Egypt and Iraq

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 09:56am EDT

WASHINGTON, Mar. 28, 2019-Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture the following activity:

  • Export sales of 120,000 metric tons of soft red winter wheat for delivery to Egypt during the 2018/2019 marketing year; and
  • Export sales of 150,000 metric tons of hard red winter wheat for delivery to Iraq. Of the total 50,000 metric tons is for delivery during the 2018/2019 marketing year and 100,000 metric tons is for delivery during the 2019/2020 marketing year.

The marketing year for wheat began June. 1.

USDA issues both daily and weekly export sales reports to the public. Exporters are required to report to USDA any export sales activity of 100,000 tons or more of one commodity, made in one day or quantities totaling 200,000 tons or more in any reporting period, except 20,000 tons for soybean oil, made in one day to one destination or quantities totaling 40,000 tons or more in any reporting period, by 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on the next business day following the sale. Export sales of less than these quantities must be reported to USDA on a weekly basis.

For further information, contact the Export Sales Reporting Staff at (202) 720-9209.

#

Disclaimer

FAS - Foreign Agricultural Service published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 13:55:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aONE HOUR, NO POWER : Earth Hour could result in energy savings of more than 9 million kilowatt hours across UK homes
PU
10:15aEXCLUSIVE : China shifts position on tech transfers, trade talks progress - U.S. officials
RE
10:14aU.S. GDP Growth Revised Down to 2.2% Rate in Fourth Quarter -- Update
DJ
10:11aGerman inflation slows in March, dropping further below ECB goal
RE
10:06aTrump calls for OPEC to boost oil production, says price too high
RE
10:01aEXCLUSIVE : OPEC struggles to keep Russia on board with oil cut, may offer shorter extension
RE
10:01aUNITED STATES : Pending home sales worse than estimates at -1.0%
09:58aNational Grid shares fall on report UK opposition Labour party plans to renationalize utility
RE
09:56aFAS FOREIGN AGRICULTURAL SERVICE : Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for Egypt and Iraq
PU
09:51aGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : resolutions establishing large capacity gas turbine production in Russia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5EASYJET : Passengers stranded after Iceland's WOW air collapses

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.