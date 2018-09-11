FAS Foreign Agricultural Service : Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for South Korea and Unknown Destinations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2018-Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture the following activity:

Export sales of 138,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to South Korea during the 2018/2019 marketing year; and

Cancellations of export sales of 192,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2018/2019 marketing year.

The marketing year for corn and soybeans began Sept. 1.

USDA issues both daily and weekly export sales reports to the public. Exporters are required to report to USDA any export sales activity of 100,000 tons or more of one commodity, made in one day or quantities totaling 200,000 tons or more in any reporting period, except 20,000 tons for soybean oil, made in one day to one destination or quantities totaling 40,000 tons or more in any reporting period, by 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on the next business day following the sale. Export sales of less than these quantities must be reported to USDA on a weekly basis.

For further information, contact the Export Sales Reporting Staff at (202) 720-9209.

