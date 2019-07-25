Log in
FASB Chairman Russell Golden to Keynote XBRL US Investor Forum 2019: Driving Actionable Analytics, Nov 4, New York

07/25/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

Hear other speakers from CFA Institute, Global Blockchain Business Council, Morgan Stanley, SEC & more

XBRL US announced today that the annual XBRL US Investor Forum 2019: Driving Actionable Analytics, will feature keynote speaker, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Chairman, Russell G. Golden. The FASB is responsible for maintaining, and building upon, the data standards used by over 6,000 public companies in preparing their financial statements for SEC submission each quarter.

“The ongoing work of the FASB is critical to the smooth flow of information in the capital markets. We’re pleased that Russ Golden can join us at this year’s forum,” said Campbell Pryde, President and CEO of XBRL US.

The event is hosted by Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business, with sponsorship by CFA Institute and CFA Society New York. The half-day event is free to the public, but registration is required.

The program will include sessions on topics including evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, new reporting domains such as municipal securities financial reporting, the future of quarterly financial reporting, and legislative actions related to standards.

When: Monday, November 4, 2019, from 1 PM to 5:30 PM

Where: Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business in the Newman Conference Center, 55 Lexington Avenue

Who: speakers confirmed to date include

  • Michael Becker, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives, Business Wire
  • Rachel Carpenter, CEO, Intrinio
  • Todd Castagno, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley Research
  • Arthur Fliegelman, Chair, Financial Reporting & Analysis Group, CFA Society of New York
  • Russell G. Golden, Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)
  • Eric Linder, CEO, SavaNet, LLC
  • Campbell Pryde, President and CEO, XBRL US
  • Sandra Ro, CEO, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC)
  • Mike Schlanger, Vice President Solution Sales, Toppan Merrill
  • Mohini Singh, ACA, Director of Financial Reporting Policy, CFA Institute
  • Liz Sweeney, Principal, Nutshell Associates LLC
  • Christine Tan, co-Founder and Chief Research Officer, idaciti
  • Mike Willis, Assistant Director, Office of Structured Disclosure, Division of Economics and Risk Analysis, Securities and Exchange Commission

How: Learn more and register at https://xbrl.us/events/investor-forum-2019/

This event is free to attend but registration is required.

About XBRL US

XBRL US is the non-profit consortium for XBRL business reporting standards in the U.S. and represents the business information supply chain. Its mission is to support the implementation of business reporting standards through the development of taxonomies for use by U.S. public and private sectors, with a goal of interoperability between sectors, and by promoting XBRL adoption through marketplace collaboration. XBRL US has developed taxonomies for U.S. GAAP, credit rating and mutual fund reporting under contract with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has developed industry-specific taxonomies for corporate actions, solar financing, and surety processing. http://xbrl.us


