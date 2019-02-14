FASB Issues Proposal and Invitation to Comment on Recognizing and Measuring Deferred Revenue in Business Combinations

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)
today issued a proposed Accounting Standards
Update (ASU) and Invitation to Comment (ITC) on the recognition
and measurement of deferred revenue in business combinations.
Stakeholders are encouraged to review and provide input on the
proposed ASU and ITC by April 30, 2019.
Stakeholders observed that diversity exists on whether and how to record
deferred revenue in a business combination. The Emerging
Issues Task Force (EITF) worked with the FASB to develop a proposed
standard and an Invitation to Comment to solicit feedback on these
issues.
The
proposed ASU clarifies when acquiring organizations should
recognize a contract liability in a business combination. In the
proposal, an organization should recognize deferred revenue from
acquiring another organization if there is an unsatisfied performance
obligation for which the acquired organization has been paid by the
customer.
The
ITC asks stakeholders to provide feedback and ideas on
measurement and other issues related to acquiring contracts with
customers in business combinations:
-
Payment terms and their effect on the subsequent revenue recognized,
and
-
Costs to fulfill a performance obligation in measuring the fair value
of a contract liability for a revenue contract.
The proposed ASU and ITC are available at www.fasb.org.
