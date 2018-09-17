Log in
FASTSIGNS® Digital Sign Offering Includes Design Services for Motion Graphics and Interactive Content

09/17/2018 | 06:29pm CEST

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. launched the FASTSIGNS® Digital Media Network and proprietary training certification programs for FASTSIGNS centers to acquire the knowledge, skills and hands-on experience to create digital sign content, adding to their already expansive in-house capabilities.

FASTSIGNS logo (PRNewsFoto/FASTSIGNS)

With almost 700 sign and graphic franchised locations worldwide, FASTSIGNS offers clients comprehensive digital sign packages that include consultation, content creation, hardware selection and installation, and ongoing content scheduling and management.    

"FASTSIGNS franchisees have been providing digital signage and content to customers for many years," said Wayne Rasor, Director of Digital and Exterior Technology, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "The number, scale and complexity of the digital sign projects that FASTSIGNS centers are involved in continues to grow, as do our centers' capabilities, including design services to produce and manage digital content in-house." Rasor joined FASTSIGNS International, Inc. in 2013 to lead FASTSIGNS' digital sign initiatives and support. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Digital Signage Federation.

Once an organization's objectives are determined, digital sign projects include selecting and installing the appropriate hardware and displays, creating engaging brand content, and distributing and managing the content. Being able to produce high-end digital sign content in-house helps streamline the process for FASTSIGNS customers and allows FASTSIGNS centers to offer complete digital sign solutions with competitive pricing. Three tiers of digital sign content creation services are offered. The three tiers include:

  • Static graphics are the simplest type of content and use transitions from one image to the next.
  • Motion graphics use images and elements that are animated to move around, on and off the screen.
  • Interactive and responsive content is created for web-based digital solutions. This includes touchscreen displays and responsive HTML5 content that fit multiple aspect ratio displays and devices.

"Having a successful digital sign program is all about the content that is being displayed and how viewers interact with it," Rasor said. "The advantage of digital signage is communicating the right message to the right person at the right time and place. FASTSIGNS centers are equipped and capable of creating that engaging content and making sure it's communicated in the most effective way possible."

To learn more about FASTSIGNS digital sign offering, visit fastsigns.com/digital-signs.

About FASTSIGNS®
FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of almost 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in ten countries including the U.S., Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Chile, Malta and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or on LinkedIn. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

CONTACT:
Chelsea Bear
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
cbear@fish-consulting.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastsigns-digital-sign-offering-includes-design-services-for-motion-graphics-and-interactive-content-300713796.html

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
