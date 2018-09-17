Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FAT Brands : Fatburger Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day by Offering Free Postmates Delivery to Los Angeles Fans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 03:08pm CEST

Fatburger Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day by O�ering Free Postmates Delivery to Los Angeles Fans

9/17/2018

Iconic Hollywood Burger Stand Extends National Cheeseburger Day To A Full Week Via Postmates Promotion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FAT(Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) ("FAT Brands" or the "Company"), parent company of Fatburger, The Last Great Hamburger Stand, will o�er free delivery via Postmates in the Los Angeles area to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, which lands on September 18.

However, beginning September 17 and running through September 23, fans of the iconic Hollywood burger can enjoy their mouthwatering cheeseburgers, fries and shakes delivered to them for free, courtesy of Postmates.

Fatburger, the beloved Hollywood burger chain, maintains and upholds the unique culture and menu o�erings crafted by founder Lovie Yancey when she launched the brand almost 70 years ago in Southern California.

Angelenos are invited to celebrate National Cheeseburger day for an entire week with Fatburger's thick,juicy, made-to-order cheeseburgers, thanks to Postmates. In addition to their iconic cheeseburgers, Fatburger's perfectly crisp fries, hand-scooped shakes are only a few clicks away via Postmates' in-app o�er.

"Delivery and partnership with Postmates has allowed our brand to reach more consumers with our made-to-order burgers, fries and milkshakes," said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. "With complimentary delivery, we are thrilled to allow Fatburger's loyal Los Angeles fans to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day all week long!"

For more information or to �nd a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns six restaurant brands, Fatburger, Bu�alo's Cafe, Bu�alo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Ponderosa andBonanza Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under development in 32 countries.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted speci�cally to each customer's liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire �erce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger o�ers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 - The Last Great Hamburger Stand.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to di�er from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identi�ed and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may di�er materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it speci�cally disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to re�ect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005379/en/

FAT Brands

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shelby Robinson / Rebecca Campbell srobinson@konnectagency.comrcampbell@konnectagency.comwww.konnectagency.com or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alexis Tessier

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

Source: FAT Brands Inc.

Disclaimer

FAT Brands Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 13:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:20pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1660 Listing of instrument issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03:20pEMCORE : Awarded Long-Term Contract by Raytheon to Supply High-Performance Fiber Optic Gyroscopes for Optical Targeting Systems
AQ
03:20pDECT-5G Taking DECT and ULE into the Next Decade
BU
03:19pNEXL PHAR : NXTCL is allocated approximately SEK 12.9 million through redemption of warrants
AQ
03:19pCONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Concierge Technologies to Present and Conduct One-on-One Meetings at The MicroCap Conference in NY, October 1, 2018
AC
03:18pSPATIAL DATA : Making Management Cost-Effective
PU
03:18pLABELS MATTER IN PACKAGING DESIGN : UPM Raflatac presents Gold Beverage Award to Portuguese winemaker Lés-a-lés at Pentawards Gala in New York
PU
03:18pMAKEDONSKI TELEKOM SKOPJE : performs the first 5G demo in Macedonia
PU
03:18pBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03:18pHCL TECHNOLOGIES : America Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in the United States
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.