FATF Financial Action Task Force : Career Opportunity

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Secretariat is looking for a Programme Manager who shall be responsible for monitoring and ensuring the implementation and delivery of the FATF TREIN Programme of Work, as well as supporting co-operation among the FATF, the FSRBs and the FATF TREIN.

Based in Paris, the selected person will report to the FATF Executive Secretary.

The Programme Manager will be required to be available and willing to undertake international trave

The vacancy is open to nationals of FATF member economies and OECD member countries.

For the detailed job description, please see the vacancy notice:

Deadline for applications: 17 September 2018.

For more information, please see the OECD's recruitment information at www.oecd.org/careers/.