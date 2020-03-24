FATF Private Sector Consultative Forum 2020 – Postponement

Regretfully, the FATF Private Sector Consultative Forum (PSCF) that was scheduled for 4-5 May 2020 in Vienna, Austria is to be postponed, in light of the rapidly evolving risks associated with COVID-19.

This has been a difficult decision, but the safety of our visitors, delegates, and staff is of utmost importance. Nevertheless, we will seek to continue our dialogue through written processes as well as virtual meetings. We will also identify a new meeting date for the PSCF and announce this in due course.

