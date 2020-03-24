Log in
FATF Private Sector Consultative Forum 2020 – Postponement

03/24/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Regretfully, the FATF Private Sector Consultative Forum (PSCF) that was scheduled for 4-5 May 2020 in Vienna, Austria is to be postponed, in light of the rapidly evolving risks associated with COVID-19.

This has been a difficult decision, but the safety of our visitors, delegates, and staff is of utmost importance. Nevertheless, we will seek to continue our dialogue through written processes as well as virtual meetings. We will also identify a new meeting date for the PSCF and announce this in due course.

Disclaimer

FATF - Financial Action Task Force published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 21:32:06 UTC
